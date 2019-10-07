Sharpe Capital Partners With Connecticut Children's Through 2020

NEWINGTON, Conn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpe Capital, a family-owned and operated brokerage firm, is excited to announce they have extended their "Growing Businesses Building a Community" program, which benefits Connecticut Children's, through September 2020. As a lender with a heart, Sharpe Capital developed a co-marketing relationship with Connecticut Children's in 2017, pledging one percent of its total receivables or commissions to be used for the nonprofit's Greatest Need Children's Fund.

The Connecticut Children's Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Connecticut Children's based in Hartford. Connecticut Children's is the only hospital in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children. Connecticut Children's is a nationally recognized nonprofit that has more than 1,000 medical staff providing comprehensive, world-class health care in more than 30 pediatric specialties and subspecialties. The Greatest Need Children's Fund provides necessary resources that enable Connecticut Children's to support families and purchase specialty equipment, as well as invest in new services and technologies, such as the EASE (Electronic Access to Surgical Events) Application. Connecticut Children's is the first medical center in the state to utilize the app, which allows staff to update family members directly from the operating room. Nurses and physicians can send both text and video messages about the status of a child and the progress of the procedure. The Greatest Need Fund puts technology like this in the hands of their patients and providers.

"The program has been a great success and we are very proud and excited to announce we have extended our 'Growing Businesses Building a Community' program, benefiting Connecticut Children's," says Brendan P. Lynch, CEO of Sharpe Capital. "Connecticut Children's is a leader in child patient care, and we couldn't be more excited to continue to work with and support such a great organization, staff and facility."

Sharpe Capital has more than 15 years of business financial experience and is at the forefront of the country's quickly changing economy. The firm provides a range of business loans, including Medical Invoice Factoring, SBA loans, term loans, lines of credit, merchant cash advances, equipment leasing and purchasing, and more.

Media Contact:

Brendan P. Lynch

Phone: 860.478.4378

Email: bulsseye@sharpecapital.biz

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Sharpe Capital