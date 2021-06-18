Sharpe Group Continues to Define the Future of Planned Giving; Announces Eric Eilertsen as President

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpe Group, a leading provider of major and planned gift fundraising consulting services, training and donor communications for nonprofit organizations and institutions, announced today the appointment of Eric Eilertsen as president. Eilertsen will bring to market a suite of leading-edge technology tools to empower charities to make gift planning more proactive, simplified, targeted and effective. Eilertsen will team with Chairman and CEO Jim Ross, building on decades of innovation, service and leadership to the nonprofit community.

Sharpe Group

"Eric Eilertsen's talents, skill sets, knowledge and experience will continue to drive Sharpe Group forward, offering new technologies and data-driven expertise to our clients and nonprofit organizations," said Ross. "Eric has a proven track record of developing excellence and best practices for businesses of all sizes that can be applied to fundraising and development programs. Drawing on these skill sets, we will demonstrate the value of training the right people to use the right technologies, providing even better insights for building long-term relationships with donors."

Since 1963, Sharpe Group has provided effective planned giving solutions to help clients maximize their gift-planning efforts. Here is what Sharpe consultants, colleagues and clients have to say:

"We are excited to have Eric on board to accelerate the deployment of the latest technological innovations, including specialized AI, HR and digital communication technology that will enhance the results of relevant planning tools across every touchpoint in the gift planning journey."

- Barlow T. Mann, J.D. - General Counsel, Sharpe Group

"In my nearly three decades of association with Sharpe Group, as a client and now a consultant, I have found its ability to marry the technical and humanistic side of development to be impressive. During the pandemic, Sharpe again demonstrated its agility—its ability to thrive in the 'virtual' world while maintaining its close client relations. Eric's extensive record of success in a variety of industries bodes well for Sharpe Group's ability to identify and solve clients' needs."

- Professor Christopher P. Woehrle, J.D., LL.M - Widger School of Law, Villanova University

"I am excited about the future of Sharpe Group and its growing ability to provide holistic solutions for sustainable success at nonprofits. I'm looking forward to seeing how Eric's variety of experiences and impressive track record will add to the organization and benefit the sector as a whole."

- Russell James, J.D., Ph.D., CFP® - Professor & CH Foundation Chair in Personal Financial Planning and Director of Graduate Studies in Charitable Planning, Texas Tech University

"Sharpe Group has long been a well-respected name in the planned giving world. I'm encouraged by the early results of our relationship with Sharpe and look forward to continuing to work with them and learning more about their new and upcoming services."

- Tamara Lane-Wilson - Manager of Planned Giving for International Fund for Animal Welfare

"Naming Eric Eilertsen as president is the latest of many steps Sharpe Group has taken in recent years to enhance the services offered to charities and ultimately benefit the donors who support them. This evolution will result in greater opportunities for the entire charitable community and serve as a model in the years to come."

- Kathy Sperlak, J.D. - Former CEO of R&R Newkirk, which joined with Sharpe Group in 2018

Eilertsen has more than 20 years of C-level leadership experience, including most recently, strategic development and plan execution at a global technology manufacturer as president and chief executive officer of Liquid Metal Coatings, LLC. Jim Ross stated, "We're fortunate to benefit from Eric's strong leadership and experience as we endeavor to grow our relationships, focus our team and demonstrate the value of our technology to the nonprofit community."

Previously, Eilertsen founded a SaaS mobile technology platform adopted by Kroger, MLB, Verizon, Ford Motor Company, Samsung and others. As a C-level technology consultant to Kroger in the areas of logistics, operations and data insight, Eilertsen led Kroger's reverse-logistics supply chain, which he envisioned, built and eventually monetized. Eilertsen received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Mississippi, holds 15 technology-related patents and has been recognized as a Microsoft Innovation Award winner.

"I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Sharpe Group team," said Eilertsen. "Sharpe Group has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions us to capitalize on the evolving charitable giving landscape. As fundraising continues to change and expand, Sharpe is poised to provide a cost-effective suite of donor relationship technology and consulting services to help charities efficiently manage their planned giving programs while maximizing their results."

About Sharpe Group

As a leading provider of planned giving consulting services for nonprofit organizations, Sharpe Group offers clients a Wholistic Solution with best-in-class proprietary technology, consulting services, training and creative print and digital donor communications to help nonprofits raise large gifts. Founded in 1963, Sharpe Group has partnered with charitable organizations and institutions of all sizes and missions to raise and manage billions of dollars in planned and major gifts, ensuring the long-term financial stability of its clients.

Visit Sharpe Group on the web

SHARPE GROUP

Corporate Headquarters:

855 Ridge Lake Blvd., Suite 300

Memphis, TN 38120

T800.342.2375

Media Contact:

Teri Sullivan

Vice President/Director of Marketing

T901.680.5317

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Jim Ross

Chairman and CEO

T901.680.5303

[email protected]

Related Files

SHARPE_LogoWTag.png

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Sharpe Group

Related Links

https://sharpenet.com/

