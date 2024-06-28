Sharpen Revolutionizes Contact Center Operations with Usable AI™ Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpen, a recognized leader in cloud contact center software, today announced a significant advancement in the customer service industry with the launch of their Usable AI™ platform. This new AI-powered solution is set to redefine how contact centers operate, providing agents with real-time assistance, streamlining workflows, and enabling a new level of personalized customer interactions.

Usable AI represents a new paradigm in AI adoption, focusing on practical, out-of-the-box solutions that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows. This approach eliminates the need for extensive training or specialized skills, making AI accessible to all businesses, regardless of size or technical expertise. For contact centers, this translates to immediate benefits in terms of efficiency, agent empowerment, improved customer satisfaction – and even cost savings. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in a user-friendly manner, Sharpen aims to empower agents, enhance operational efficiency, and ultimately elevate the customer experience.

Sharpen's Usable AI capabilities revolutionize customer service operations through:

Effortless Wrap-Up & Faster Resolutions: Automate contact summaries, provide historical overviews, and reduce agent effort, ensuring faster resolutions and higher customer satisfaction.

Data-Driven Insights for Coaching & Service: Leverage sentiment analysis for targeted agent coaching, trend identification, and proactive service improvements.

Secure and Compliant Interactions: Safeguard sensitive data with intelligent redaction, ensuring compliance and protecting customer privacy.

Proactive Issue Detection & Resolution: Identify and address call management issues in real-time with Sidekick, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Personalized & Proactive Customer Service: Empower agents with a 360-degree view of the customer journey, enabling intelligent routing and personalized support.

"Every CEO is asking every CIO to roll out AI. We built the easiest and most comprehensive answer on how to roll out AI in their contact center, with Usable AI," said Charlie Newark-French, CEO of Sharpen. "We've built a step-by-step guide to help move our customers into the world of AI with out-of-the-box, compliance friendly, no-upskilling needed technology. It is, without doubt, a game-changer."

Sharpen's Usable AI platform is available now as an integral part of our core CCaaS offering. To learn more, visit sharpencx.com .

About Sharpen:

As your partner in performance, productivity, and empowerment, Sharpen delivers better outcomes: better outcomes for customers, agents, and your business. Our AI-powered cloud contact center platform is intentionally designed and masterfully engineered for a seamless, intuitive experience across the board for a CX difference you can see—and feel. Visit sharpencx.com to learn more.

