Sharpen Up Your Kitchen With The First, Full Built-in Kitchen Suite By Sharp®

"This line of kitchen appliances is rooted in Sharp's rich heritage in cooking," said Jim Sanduski, President, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. "We've taken our experience in the kitchen and created the recipe for a brand-new, end-to-end kitchen solution that is both technologically advanced and beautiful."

A Taste of the Kitchen of the Future

Exhibiting in booth #1715 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Sharp will also offer a glimpse into the kitchen of the future via two products that are world firsts:

The Sharp 24" IoT SuperSteam+ Built-In Oven (SSC2489ES) is a hybrid convection oven that uses convection heat and steam super-heated up to 485°F to cook; similar to a restaurant combi-oven. With five high-performance cooking modes, consumers can steam, steam bake, convection bake, super steam grill and super steam roast all their favorite dishes. The oven also features 12 preloaded Smart Cook settings, with 39 settings available in total. Additionally, the IoT SuperSteam+ Built-In Oven App is "Powered by SideChef", for step-by-step guidance and smart appliance control.

The Sharp 24" IoT Microwave Drawer ™ Built-In Oven (SMD2489ES) builds upon the brand's incredible market share and success by introducing the first, Wi-Fi-enabled, built-in Microwave Drawer™ Oven for seamless integration into your modern, smart home. Features include built-in airflow control for flush mounting, "Easy Wave Open" for quick, touchless opening, and a Sharp Kitchen mobile application for iOS and Android devices to enable the smart features.

"The entire team at Sharp Home is committed to delivering on our promise to service the dreams and desires of the home cook, and the introduction of our first-ever kitchen suite is another step in our commitment to Simply Better Living," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. "Our revolutionary new products, such as the IoT-enabled SuperSteam+ Built-In Oven and IoT Microwave Drawer, are simple to use, and help to create great-tasting meals for modern, fast-paced families pursuing a healthier lifestyle."

New Offerings from Sharp

This is Sharp's first Nationwide Primetime Show, following the announcement of a business relationship between Nationwide Marketing Group and SHCA. Sharp will also introduce complementary kitchen appliances, creating a seamless full kitchen solution for the consumer, including a refrigerator, dishwasher, and over-the-range hood. The entire line includes:

SuperSteam+TM Ovens

24" IoT SuperSteam+ ™ Super-heated Steam and Convection Built-In Wall Oven (SSC2489ES)

Super-heated Steam and Convection Built-In Wall Oven (SSC2489ES) 30" SuperSteam+ ™ Super-heated Steam and Convection Built-In Wall Oven (SSC3088AS)

Super-heated Steam and Convection Built-In Wall Oven (SSC3088AS) Superheated Steam Countertop Oven (SSC0586DS)

Induction Cooktops

36" Width Induction Cooktop, European Black Mirror Finish Made with Premium Schott ® Glass (SDH3652DB)

Glass (SDH3652DB) 30" Width Induction Cooktop, European Black Mirror Finish Made with Premium Schott® Glass (SDH3042DB)

Wall Ovens

Stainless Steel, European Convection, Built-In Wall Oven (SWA3052DS)

Stainless Steel, European Convection, Built-In Double Wall Oven (SWB3052DS)

Microwave Oven Drawers

24" IoT Microwave Drawer ™ (SMD2489ES)

(SMD2489ES) 24" Microwave Drawer ™ (SMD2480CS)

(SMD2480CS) 24" Microwave Drawer ™ (SMD2470ASY)

(SMD2470ASY) 24" Microwave Drawer ™ (SMD2470AH)

(SMD2470AH) 24" Microwave Drawer ™ (KB6524PSY)

(KB6524PSY) 30" Microwave Drawer ™ (SMD3070ASY)

Over-the-Range Microwave Ovens

1.8 cu. ft. 1100W Over-The-Range Microwave Oven (SMO1854DS)

1.6 cu. ft. 1000W Over-The-Range Microwave Oven (SMO1652DS)

Dishwasher

24" Dishwasher with Turbo Wash (SDW6757ES)

Refrigerator

22.5 cu. ft. Counter Depth Refrigerator (SJG2351FS)

Range Hood

30" Stainless Steel, Range Hood (SHC3051ES)

36" Stainless Steel, Range Hood (SHC3651ES)

Slide-in Convection Range Oven

5.0 cu. ft. Electric, Convection Range (SRE3061FS)

The full line of appliances will be available at retail locations in early 2020. Prices to be announced.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain Home Appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of Home Electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp Corporation received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award and appeared on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list*. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

