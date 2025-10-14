SHARPER IMAGE REIMAGINES DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT WITH FIRST MOBILITY COLLECTION

Available exclusively at Walmart, the new DME collection features mobility and bathroom safety products blending ergonomic comfort and sleek design

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sharper Image, a leading brand in the Health & Wellness category known for merging innovative design with clever functionality, announces its first-ever entry into the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) category with the launch of its Move with Confidence collection, available exclusively at Walmart. This thoughtfully designed DME line continues the brand's legacy of developing everyday products that perform in unique and efficient ways at accessible price points.

Sharper Image announces its first-ever entry into the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) category with the launch of its Move with Confidence collection, available exclusively at Walmart.

Many mobility aids in the market today focus solely on function without consideration for the user's confidence and personalization. Each product in the new Sharper Image DME collection leverages consumer research to address the most common pain points and answer consumer demand for increased interest in accessories, more support, and greater versatility.

"We're excited to bring our signature innovation to the mobility assistance industry," says Johann Clapp, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer. "Every product we create is rooted in meticulous research, and our DME line is no different. We saw a unique opportunity to create more inclusive, confidence-inspiring mobility solutions that truly let users move with style. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Walmart on this new line of products."

Featured products in the Move with Confidence collection include:

Deluxe Foldable Walker (MSRP: $98.34). This sleek, height-adjustable walker (32-39 inches) combines comfort grip handles with built-in storage pockets and folds compactly for easy transport and storage.

(MSRP: $98.34). This sleek, height-adjustable walker (32-39 inches) combines comfort grip handles with built-in storage pockets and folds compactly for easy transport and storage. Cane (MSRP: $19.86). This premium cane combines luxurious metallic finishes and leather-like soft-touch materials with a four-tip foot design and ergonomic handle for maximum stability and comfort.

(MSRP: $19.86). This premium cane combines luxurious metallic finishes and leather-like soft-touch materials with a four-tip foot design and ergonomic handle for maximum stability and comfort. Grabber (MSRP: $34.92). This ergonomically comfortable grabber features soft rubberized padding and forearm support with one-hand operation and a magnetic tip that easily picks up keys and small metal items.

Through the exclusive launch at Walmart, these innovative mobility solutions are accessible to a range of users nationwide. The full collection includes elevated bathroom safety products and versatile accessory attachments, all featuring the same attention to ergonomic design and premium materials that define the Sharper Image brand.

"We're excited to bring this exclusive collection of durable medical equipment to Walmart – backed by the high quality and innovation of Sharper Image," said Roy Phillips, Home Health merchandising at Walmart.

The Sharper Image Move with Confidence DME collection is available now at participating Walmart locations across the U.S., Walmart.com, and on www.movewithconfidence.com.

About Sharper Image

Sharper Image reimagines the future. Founded in 1977, the iconic brand develops everyday products that perform in extraordinary ways to help enrich your lifestyle. Sharper Image goes beyond innovation to the place where timeless design meets smart functionality, and leading-edge technology meets ease-of-use across a product range that includes technology, health, wellness, home, and toys.

Nicole McLauchlin – Sharper Image

[email protected]

Crystal Remick – Golin

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharper Image