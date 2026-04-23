Sharpie® and Jeremiyah Love Make Their Mark on Draft Night with a Creative Collaboration

The iconic writing brand expands partnership with the 2026 Sharpie Rookie of the Year, bringing his Jeremonstar comic universe to life through a limited-edition release and one-of-a-kind Draft night moment

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Sharpie® extends its relationship with 2026 Sharpie Rookie of the Year Jeremiyah Love through a partnership with his comic book venture, Jeremonstar.

Sharpie and Jeremonstar have released a limited-edition draft comic book, "Jeremonstar: Draft Day Ashcan," using Sharpie products from sketch to final ink.

Jeremiyah Love debuts a custom Draft suit featuring Jeremonstar artwork created with Sharpie.

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpie® is expanding its partnership with 2026 Sharpie Rookie of the Year Jeremiyah Love by bringing "Jeremonstar" – a comic universe inspired by his personal journey – to life through a limited-edition comic book and custom suit for Draft night featuring artwork created with Sharpie. The partnership with Jeremonstar reinforces the brand's commitment to creativity and self-expression, helping Jeremiyah make his mark on this milestone moment.

Cover art from “Jeremonstar: Draft Day Ashcan,” a limited-edition comic released through a partnership between Sharpie® and Jeremonstar, extending the brand’s relationship with 2026 Sharpie Rookie of the Year and Draft prospect Jeremiyah Love. Created using Sharpie S-Gel pens and permanent markers from sketch to final ink, the artwork highlights Love’s journey to the Draft and brings the Jeremonstar comic universe to life. Through a partnership between Sharpie® and Jeremonstar, 2026 Sharpie Rookie of the Year and Draft prospect Jeremiyah Love is expanding his Jeremonstar sports-anime comic universe with “Jeremonstar: Draft Day Ashcan,” a limited-edition comic tied to the Draft. From sketch to final ink, the 16-page comic was created using Sharpie S-Gel pens and permanent markers, highlighting Love’s journey to this career-defining moment and offering a preview of the next chapter in the Jeremonstar series.

As part of the partnership, Sharpie is supporting Love's passion for storytelling through the release of "Jeremonstar: Draft Day Ashcan," a limited-edition comic capturing his journey to the league. The artwork was created using a range of items from Sharpie's portfolio, like the Sharpie S-Gel Pen and the Sharpie Ultra Fine point permanent marker, giving artists the versatility to perform multiple techniques from outlining characters with brush-like strokes to quick detail lines for costumes and backgrounds.

The 16-page, black-and-white ashcan-style comic serves as a physical hype piece for the career-defining moment and the growing Jeremonstar universe. The manga-size booklet features a new storyline, letters from his parents and behind-the-scenes content, giving fans a new way to experience and connect with Love. The "Jeremonstar: Draft Day Ashcan" comic retails for $7 and is available for purchase at www.jeremonstarcomics.com.

"Sharpie is all about making bold, lasting statements which I try to do on the field as well as off with my Jeremonstar comic and being able to bring both together is next level," said Love. "It tells the story of the hard work behind my journey to Draft night, so having the artwork inside my jacket makes it feel even more real."

On Draft night, Love will bring the story to life, debuting a custom suit featuring a new Jeremonstar character illustration from the new comic inside the jacket liner. The artwork moves from page to suit, demonstrating Sharpie's promise of making legendary moments even bolder.

"This partnership is rooted in what Sharpie has always stood for: helping people make their mark in moments that matter. We're excited to support Jeremiyah throughout his rookie season and help him bring his creative vision to life in a way that connects all of his passions," said Kris Malkoski, President of the Learning and Development Segment at Newell Brands.

As the 2026 Sharpie Rookie of the Year, Love's Draft moment marks a key milestone in the partnership, which will continue through his rookie season and the moments that define it. From Draft night to signing his rookie contract and connecting with new fans, Sharpie's high-performance product lineup, including the Sharpie S-Gel pen, Permanent and Creative Markers, will be part of his journey as he makes his mark. Building on that foundation, Sharpie is also supporting Love's passion for storytelling through Jeremonstar, extending the relationship beyond traditional endorsement into co-creation.

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Having perfected the permanent marker, Sharpie has gone on to innovate across all types of writing tools. Made to write on, stand out on, and stay on practically any surface, it is the Permanent Marker born for courageous self-expression that never, ever fades from glory. All Sharpie products are designed for precision and performance to bring your vision to life, transforming the ordinary to bold and creative with intensely brilliant colors that elicit vibrant impressions. The ink dries quickly and resists water and fading, allowing creations to stand the test of time. Permanent Markers from Sharpie are made to write on various mediums including paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

About Jeremonstar

Jeremonstar is a comic-driven storyworld built from the real journey of athlete Jeremiyah Love, translating the pressure, decisions, and moments that define a career into a manga-inspired hero narrative. Sitting at the intersection of sports, comics, and fandom, Jeremonstar offers a unique look at the world of sports from someone actively living it while being a card-carrying anime fan. Developed by Love and his father, it is a growing universe designed to inspire young athletes to strive for their best, while creating opportunities to partner with brands and other athletes through story-driven experiences.

SOURCE Sharpie