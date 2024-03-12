Sharpie® and Paper Mate® Partner with Mindy Kaling to Inspire Creativity Through the "Let's Get Creative" Campaign Launched at South by Southwest®

Sharpie and Paper Mate uncover the State of Creativity in America in a recent survey, which revealed that lack of time is keeping Americans from getting creative.

ATLANTA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpie® and Paper Mate®, two legendary writing brands in the Newell Brands global portfolio, have joined forces to make the world more creative through the "Let's Get Creative" campaign. Following recent survey findings that more than three-quarters of Americans lack confidence to explore their creativity more, the brands kicked off the campaign at the hub of creativity and innovation, South by Southwest®, at the interactive Sharpie Studio. At the festival, the brands debuted the new Sharpie® Creative Markers and Paper Mate InkJoy® Gel Bright! Pens and hosted a Q&A led by renowned actor, writer and producer, Mindy Kaling, to give attendees insight into her creative processes.

Sharpie® and Paper Mate® partnered with Mindy Kaling to launch the Let’s Get Creative campaign at SXSW® with the Sharpie Studio that introduced new products and hosted interactive experiences for attendees to channel their inner creativity. The new Paper Mate® InkJoy Gel Bright! Pens feature six vibrant colors in a range of bouncy and vivid hues that pop on light and dark paper to inspire endless creative possibilities. The new Sharpie® Creative Markers glide like paint with the precision of a marker and with 12 vibrant hues make a bold statement on almost any surface.

To identify the state of creativity in America, the brands surveyed 2,000 people to uncover their feelings about their own creative abilities. The results showed that creativity is a driving force in America. Some of the most compelling stats include:

78% of respondents identified themselves as creative.

However, finding time to be creative proved to be an obstacle for 71% of respondents, and almost three-quarters of Americans wish they engaged in creative activities more often.

71% of respondents believe that creativity makes a person more attractive.

37% of respondents rely on writing, drawing, doodling and painting to alleviate stress.

Gen Z specifically feels an especially strong tie to creativity, with 94% of the Gen Z respondents agreed that creativity is a reflection of their personal brand.

"We believe that everyone has the power to be creative and we want to encourage people to harness that power and share their creativity far and wide," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "The Let's Get Creative campaign demonstrates the brands' investment in instilling creative confidence and celebrating ingenuity by breaking down the barriers that keeps people from getting creative like fear of judgment and having the right tools. The SXSW® festival was only the beginning of our exciting mission to equip consumers with the tools and encouragement they need to confidently share their gifts with the world."

At SXSW, the Sharpie Studio offered interactive experiences for attendees to channel their inner creativity, using the brands' new products. Activities included: becoming a fashion designer in the Sharpie Creative Markers Interactive Closet, sipping cocktails born from imagination at the Creative Cocktail Bar and sending joyful postcards to friends and family from the Paper Mate Joy Lounge. Attendees also participated in interactive studio events where they learned new creative skills from experts in the field including Spinning with Sharpie, Creativity Workouts, Sunday Funday Games, and a Doodle Analysis.

Sharpie and Paper Mate also launched their partnership with Mindy Kaling at SXSW. As a writer, actor and producer, Kaling understands the importance and challenges of creative self-expression. From tricking herself into creativity, to finding inspiration through organization, Kaling shared her own best practices to help others reach their own creative goals during her Q&A.

"Tapping into creativity is something I do daily," said Kaling. "It's been fun for me to partner with Sharpie and Paper Mate to help others expand their own definitions of creativity and show them what they're capable of with some encouragement and the right tools. It was so fulfilling to share my creative tips and tricks with others seeking inspiration at SXSW."

About the new products:

Sharpie Creative Markers : Featuring no-bleed paint-like ink with the control of a marker and 12 vivid colors in bullet and brush tips, Sharpie Creative Markers make a bold statement on a variety of light and dark surfaces including metal, wood, ceramic, glass, rock, canvas, and more. Without the hassle and delay of priming, users can simply uncap and create whenever inspiration strikes.

: Featuring no-bleed paint-like ink with the control of a marker and 12 vivid colors in bullet and brush tips, Sharpie Creative Markers make a bold statement on a variety of light and dark surfaces including metal, wood, ceramic, glass, rock, canvas, and more. Without the hassle and delay of priming, users can simply uncap and create whenever inspiration strikes. Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Bright! Pens: The new InkJoy Gel Bright! Pens feature vivid ink that pops on light and dark paper to inspire endless creative possibilities. Featuring six vibrant colors in a range of bouncy and vivid hues, this new collection of specialty pens brings joy to journaling, doodling, card making and more!

Both brands have even more in store to keep the creative momentum flowing all year long! Be sure to keep an eye out for more announcements by following along on Sharpie and Paper Mate's Instagram channels.

