Elmer's® Unveils 'Elmer's Creations': An Inspiration Hub Where Hands-On Activity Promotes Learning

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmer's®, the #1 glue brand, is reaffirming its dedication to nurturing creativity and learning with the launch of its new digital inspiration hub, Elmer's Creations. Elmer's Creations will introduce crafts and activities that use Elmer's Glue as the key ingredient. Each Creation will include inspirational crafts with directions and supply lists, while also encouraging the freedom to create your own way. Kids are encouraged to add their own colors, create unique designs and use the Creations as a catalyst for endless possibilities.

Elmer’s Creations helps you create your own watercolor salt masterpiece that you’ll be proud to hang up.

This new digital hub is a celebration of hands-on activities that encourage the magic of making and unlimited personalization for all ages, inspired by parents' desires for more hands-on, sensorial learning. In a new survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Elmer's, a poll of 2,000 parents in the U.S. found that 96% believe hands-on or sensory play is an important part of their child's brain development; and that more than a third (35%) of parents said they feel stressed about finding new ideas to keep their kids entertained.

"In our recent survey, we found that while children prefer hands-on activities, the average child reportedly spends 13 hours in front of a screen per week," said Nikki Lesperance, Elmer's Director of Brand Marketing. "In an effort to encourage hands-on development, we want to help parents confidently provide craft options that foster their children's sense of inner creativity while intellectually stimulating them. We're happy to roll out Elmer's Creations to give kids the creative confidence to explore and make things themselves."

Whether you're a seasoned creator or a beginner, Elmer's Creations provides the resources you need to start making and experimenting with sensory play, which helps to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills and builds children's creative confidence in a safe and enjoyable way. As more than 90% of parents believe hands-on or sensory play is an important part of their child's brain development (96%), an important contributor to their creativity (95%), confidence (94%), social skills (93%), and critical thinking skills (95%), Elmer's pourable glues will be the key ingredient for families' new favorite crafts with Elmer's Creations.

Elmer's Creations will launch with hero Creations, including Window Clingies, Peelable Polish, Watercolor Salt Art, Smoothing Soothing Glue Art, and Mellow Mallow, with more inspiration and ideas to be introduced to the platform throughout the year. For the best experience, only Elmer's glue is recommended as each creation is crafted and perfected using Elmer's proprietary formulations.

For more information on Elmer's Creations, head to www.elmers.com/creations to explore and create!

