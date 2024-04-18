To celebrate 60 years of innovation, the Sharpie Bus is stopping at creative events across the U.S. to equip Americans with the tools they need to express themselves

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Creativity and Innovation Day, Sharpie®, part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, announced that the new Sharpie Bus, a creativity hub on wheels, will be heading across America to help encourage and empower people to use their creativity. In celebration of the new Sharpie® Creative Markers and the brand's 60th anniversary, the bus will embark on a cross-country tour, stopping at festivals and events throughout the year to help attendees embrace their creative side.

Sharpie® Embarks on “The World Is Your Canvas” Tour to Empower Creativity Nationwide

After a recent brand survey uncovered that Americans' greatest barriers to creativity are lack of confidence (62%) and not knowing where to start (50%), Sharpie was determined to help everyone 'get creative.' The Sharpie Bus was created to travel cross-country and show people that everyone has the innate ability to make the world their canvas, they just need the proper tools and confidence to do so.

"Sharpie champions creativity in all forms, and to commemorate 60 years of creative evolution, we want to help everyone embrace their self-expression by bringing our latest innovation to some of the country's largest celebrations of creativity," said Gina Lázaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "The Sharpie Bus is headed to these creative destinations to help people uncap creativity and learn how they can turn almost anything into their own personal canvas."

The Sharpie Bus is brimming with everything people need to unleash their creativity. Visitors will be able to test out the new Sharpie Creative Markers on a variety of surfaces – including black and white paper, wood, metal, acrylic and tile – to experience first-hand how the brand-new markers make a bold statement on almost any surface. To commemorate the brand's 60th anniversary, the bus will also showcase the brand's iconic products from the past 60 years to pay homage to how the brand has continued to bring innovation to the writing category since its inception.

The Sharpie Bus will be kicking off "The World Is Your Canvas" Tour leading up to World Creativity and Innovation Day (April 21) at Main Street Arts Festival in Fort Worth, Texas (April 18-21). From there, it will make stops at the following events across the country:

Gov Ball Music Fest ( June 7-9 ) – New York, New York

– Art Battle (July 4 - 6) – Chicago, Illinois

– Ann Arbor Art Festival ( July 18-20 ) – Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Comic Con (July 25-28) – San Diego, California

– Art Prize ( Sept. 13-15 ) – Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Krewe of Boo ( Oct. 19 ) – New Orleans, Louisiana

– Art Basel ( Dec. 6-8 ) – Miami, Florida

Everyone who visits the Sharpie Bus will have the opportunity to try out the new Sharpie Creative Markers to discover why they are the perfect tool to help people unleash their creativity. Visitors will be able to take home samples so they can keep the creativity flowing as the bus continues on its journey. Available in both brush and bullet tips, the markers feature no-bleed ink in 12 vivid colors that glide like paint with the precision of a marker and without the hassle and delay of priming like other acrylic markers today. Sharpie Creative Markers are available online and in-store at Amazon, Target and Walmart with a MSRP of $4-$20 across pack sizes and retailers.

The Sharpie Bus will be open to event attendees at each tour stop. You can follow along with the Sharpie Bus journey by visiting Sharpie.com to see where it's headed next!

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more, for the classroom, office, and home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

