ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a continuation of its program announced in February, Sharpie®, part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, is making sure Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze train for peak signature performance ahead of draft day. As the first Sharpie Rookies of The Year, Penix and Odunze will exclusively use Sharpie products at pivotal moments throughout their rookie year in the pros. The Sharpie Signature Combine prepared them for the most important moment of their careers: the day they sign their rookie contracts.

Sharpie® S-Gel Pens Put Rookies of the Year, Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze, Through a Signature Combine to Train for Signing their Pro Contracts

In new films released today from The Sharpie Signature Combine, Penix and Odunze were pushed to the limits in a high-intensity signature training designed to ensure they deliver the perfect signature. Armed with the stylish and bold Sharpie S-Gel Pens, the athletes stretched to prevent hand cramps, ran strength and speed drills to ensure precision and went through style coaching to always make a statement.

"Elite athletes require elite equipment, and that extends to their writing tools," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "Signing their first contract represents so much more than words on a page, and with Sharpie, their signatures will reflect the level of best-in-class precision and excellence Michael and Rome will bring to the next level of their careers."

Sharpie S-Gel Pens bring the same iconic performance to the page that Penix and Odunze bring to their game every time they step on the field, all while delivering a signature style. The athletes will leave the draft confident that the S-Gel's no smear, no bleed technology will give them the perfect crisp and professional signature on their Rookie Contracts this signing day.

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.

