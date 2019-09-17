Sharply Men's Brand Pop Up at Refinery Hotel

A Seattle Men's Lifestyle Brand Opens Pop Up at Legendary NYC Hotel

News provided by

Sharply

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

LOCATION:
Refinery Hotel NYC, 63 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018
Located next to the hotel lobby

Sharply, Men's Lifestyle Brand Launches Fall Pop-Up at the Refinery Hotel NYC
Sharply, Men's Lifestyle Brand Launches Fall Pop-Up at the Refinery Hotel NYC

POP UP DATES AND HOURS:

Opening Day:

Saturday, September 21

Closing Day:

Saturday, October 19 

Pop Up Hours:

Monday – Sunday 10am-9pm 

ABOUT SHARPLY:
Sharply is a men's lifestyle brand, born in Seattle, Washington that has mens' favorite American made essentials. Their private label collection includes a broad assortment of essential t-shirts, sweatshirts and henleys that are incredibly soft, plus premium denim, and accessories from other brand partners. The brand is centered around offering quality American made products for a man's everyday needs. They originally launched as an e-commerce brand in 2016. A year later, they opened their first retail store on Capitol Hill, a trendy Seattle neighborhood destination. It's a brand that focuses on quality, ethically made clothing designed, developed and created right here in the USA. 

ABOUT POP UP EVENT:
Sharply will be hosting the pop up on the main floor of the NYC Refinery Hotel on 63rd street. The pop-up shop will be open from September 21 through October 19. Sharply will offer their newest fall collection of best-selling items and will also feature our partner brands Quero Shoes and Buckle & Seam. During the month, Sharply and the Refinery Hotel NYC will host evening happy hours.

Brand partners featured in the Pop Up:

Quero Shoes:
Quero specializes in handcrafted Spanish leather shoes. When you shop with them, you are getting a direct line to the factory, the shoes so freshly made that when they arrive at your home you can smell the leather!

querohms.com | @queroshoes

Buckle & Seam:  
Buckle & Seam offers premium quality leather goods such as briefcases, bags, wallets, and more. They believe in developing community that keeps you pushing towards your definition of success.

buckleandseam.com| @buckleandseam

SHARPLY SOCIAL HANDLES:
Facebook: /livesharply
Instagram: @live_sharply
Website: shopsharply.com

SOURCE Sharply

Related Links

http://shopsharply.com

You just read:

Sharply Men's Brand Pop Up at Refinery Hotel

News provided by

Sharply