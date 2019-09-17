Sharply Men's Brand Pop Up at Refinery Hotel
A Seattle Men's Lifestyle Brand Opens Pop Up at Legendary NYC Hotel
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
LOCATION:
Refinery Hotel NYC, 63 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018
Located next to the hotel lobby
|
POP UP DATES AND HOURS:
|
Opening Day:
|
Saturday, September 21
|
Closing Day:
|
Saturday, October 19
|
Pop Up Hours:
|
Monday – Sunday 10am-9pm
ABOUT SHARPLY:
Sharply is a men's lifestyle brand, born in Seattle, Washington that has mens' favorite American made essentials. Their private label collection includes a broad assortment of essential t-shirts, sweatshirts and henleys that are incredibly soft, plus premium denim, and accessories from other brand partners. The brand is centered around offering quality American made products for a man's everyday needs. They originally launched as an e-commerce brand in 2016. A year later, they opened their first retail store on Capitol Hill, a trendy Seattle neighborhood destination. It's a brand that focuses on quality, ethically made clothing designed, developed and created right here in the USA.
ABOUT POP UP EVENT:
Sharply will be hosting the pop up on the main floor of the NYC Refinery Hotel on 63rd street. The pop-up shop will be open from September 21 through October 19. Sharply will offer their newest fall collection of best-selling items and will also feature our partner brands Quero Shoes and Buckle & Seam. During the month, Sharply and the Refinery Hotel NYC will host evening happy hours.
Brand partners featured in the Pop Up:
Quero Shoes:
Quero specializes in handcrafted Spanish leather shoes. When you shop with them, you are getting a direct line to the factory, the shoes so freshly made that when they arrive at your home you can smell the leather!
querohms.com | @queroshoes
Buckle & Seam:
Buckle & Seam offers premium quality leather goods such as briefcases, bags, wallets, and more. They believe in developing community that keeps you pushing towards your definition of success.
buckleandseam.com| @buckleandseam
SHARPLY SOCIAL HANDLES:
Facebook: /livesharply
Instagram: @live_sharply
Website: shopsharply.com
SOURCE Sharply
