Sharply Men's Brand Pop Up at Refinery Hotel

POP UP DATES AND HOURS: Opening Day: Saturday, September 21 Closing Day: Saturday, October 19 Pop Up Hours: Monday – Sunday 10am-9pm

ABOUT SHARPLY:

Sharply is a men's lifestyle brand, born in Seattle, Washington that has mens' favorite American made essentials. Their private label collection includes a broad assortment of essential t-shirts, sweatshirts and henleys that are incredibly soft, plus premium denim, and accessories from other brand partners. The brand is centered around offering quality American made products for a man's everyday needs. They originally launched as an e-commerce brand in 2016. A year later, they opened their first retail store on Capitol Hill, a trendy Seattle neighborhood destination. It's a brand that focuses on quality, ethically made clothing designed, developed and created right here in the USA.

ABOUT POP UP EVENT:

Sharply will be hosting the pop up on the main floor of the NYC Refinery Hotel on 63rd street. The pop-up shop will be open from September 21 through October 19. Sharply will offer their newest fall collection of best-selling items and will also feature our partner brands Quero Shoes and Buckle & Seam. During the month, Sharply and the Refinery Hotel NYC will host evening happy hours.

Brand partners featured in the Pop Up:

Quero Shoes:

Quero specializes in handcrafted Spanish leather shoes. When you shop with them, you are getting a direct line to the factory, the shoes so freshly made that when they arrive at your home you can smell the leather!

querohms.com | @queroshoes

Buckle & Seam:

Buckle & Seam offers premium quality leather goods such as briefcases, bags, wallets, and more. They believe in developing community that keeps you pushing towards your definition of success.

buckleandseam.com| @buckleandseam

