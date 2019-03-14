SHARPLY Men's Brand Pop Up at Refinery Hotel NYC

POP UP DATES AND HOURS:

Opening Day: Friday, March 22 Closing Day: Thursday, April 11 Pop Up Hours: Monday – Sunday 10am-9pm

ABOUT SHARPLY:

SHARPLY is a men's lifestyle brand, born in Seattle, Washington, that has men's favorite American made essentials. Their private label collection includes a broad assortment of essential t-shirts, sweatshirts and henleys that are incredibly soft, plus premium denim, and accessories from other brand partners. The brand is centered around offering quality American-made products for a man's everyday needs. They originally launched as an e-commerce brand in 2016. A year later, they opened their first retail store on Capitol Hill, a trendy Seattle neighborhood destination. It's a brand that focuses on quality, ethically-made clothing designed, developed and created right here in the USA.

ABOUT POP UP EVENT:

This spring, SHARPLY will be hosting the pop up on the main floor of the NYC Refinery Hotel on 63rd street. The pop-up shop will be open from March 22 through April 11. SHARPLY will offer their newest spring collection and will also feature our partner brand Wood&Faulk. During the pop up, SHARPLY will host evening happy hours for hotel guests, travelers, and NYC locals.

Brand partners featured in the Pop Up:

Wood&Faulk

Wood&Faulk is an American designer and manufacturer of travel bags, accessories and lifestyle items headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Owner, Matt Pierce, honed his skills as a designer, builder and tinkerer. His creative curiosity led him to start Wood&Faulk, a blog about projects and DIY culture. Derived from project experiments on the blog and items used in the workshop, Wood&Faulk has developed into a company known for timeless products inspired by its Oregon home and its Midwestern roots.

Website: woodandfaulk.com

Instagram: @woodandfaulk

Additional Featured Brands:

House of Spoils | @houseofspoils | houseofspoils.com

Faherty Brand | @fahertybrand | fahertybrand.com

Public Art | @publicartapparel | publicartapparel.com

SMN Studio | @smnstudio | smnstudio.com

HAPPY HOUR CALENDAR:

Happy Hour will be hosted every Thursday & Friday, from 4pm-7pm.

SHARPLY SOCIAL HANDLES:

Facebook: /livesharply

Instagram: @live_sharply

Website: shopsharply.com

