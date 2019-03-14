SHARPLY Men's Brand Pop Up at Refinery Hotel NYC
A Seattle Men's Lifestyle Brand Opens Spring Pop Up at Legendary NYC Boutique Hotel
Mar 14, 2019, 10:17 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
LOCATION:
Refinery Hotel NYC, 63 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018
Located next to the hotel lobby
POP UP DATES AND HOURS:
|
Opening Day:
|
Friday, March 22
|
Closing Day:
|
Thursday, April 11
|
Pop Up Hours:
|
Monday – Sunday 10am-9pm
ABOUT SHARPLY:
SHARPLY is a men's lifestyle brand, born in Seattle, Washington, that has men's favorite American made essentials. Their private label collection includes a broad assortment of essential t-shirts, sweatshirts and henleys that are incredibly soft, plus premium denim, and accessories from other brand partners. The brand is centered around offering quality American-made products for a man's everyday needs. They originally launched as an e-commerce brand in 2016. A year later, they opened their first retail store on Capitol Hill, a trendy Seattle neighborhood destination. It's a brand that focuses on quality, ethically-made clothing designed, developed and created right here in the USA.
ABOUT POP UP EVENT:
This spring, SHARPLY will be hosting the pop up on the main floor of the NYC Refinery Hotel on 63rd street. The pop-up shop will be open from March 22 through April 11. SHARPLY will offer their newest spring collection and will also feature our partner brand Wood&Faulk. During the pop up, SHARPLY will host evening happy hours for hotel guests, travelers, and NYC locals.
Brand partners featured in the Pop Up:
Wood&Faulk
Wood&Faulk is an American designer and manufacturer of travel bags, accessories and lifestyle items headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Owner, Matt Pierce, honed his skills as a designer, builder and tinkerer. His creative curiosity led him to start Wood&Faulk, a blog about projects and DIY culture. Derived from project experiments on the blog and items used in the workshop, Wood&Faulk has developed into a company known for timeless products inspired by its Oregon home and its Midwestern roots.
Website: woodandfaulk.com
Instagram: @woodandfaulk
Additional Featured Brands:
House of Spoils | @houseofspoils | houseofspoils.com
Faherty Brand | @fahertybrand | fahertybrand.com
Public Art | @publicartapparel | publicartapparel.com
SMN Studio | @smnstudio | smnstudio.com
HAPPY HOUR CALENDAR:
Happy Hour will be hosted every Thursday & Friday, from 4pm-7pm.
SHARPLY SOCIAL HANDLES:
Facebook: /livesharply
Instagram: @live_sharply
Website: shopsharply.com
