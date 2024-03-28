SharpQuest, Inc. Expands Business into Canada with New Windsor Branch Office

WINDSOR, ON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpQuest, Inc., a software services provider with a niche in cloud and mobile-app solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new branch office in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving our North American clients and contributing to the local economy.

Why Windsor?

Windsor, known for its rich history, diverse culture, and thriving business community, provides an ideal environment for SharpQuest's growth.

Here are some compelling reasons why we chose Windsor:

Proximity to the U.S. Border & Current Headquarter: Windsor's location on the Detroit River makes it a gateway to the United States , facilitating cross-border trade and collaboration. Our Canada office is 35 minutes away from our headquarter in Troy, Michigan . Skilled Workforce: The city boasts a highly educated and skilled workforce, ready to contribute to our success. Affordability: Windsor offers competitive operating costs, making it an attractive destination for businesses seeking cost-effective solutions. Quality of Life: With beautiful waterfront parks, cultural festivals, and a vibrant arts scene, Windsor provides an excellent quality of life for our employees.

Our Commitment to the Community

At SharpQuest, we believe in giving back. As part of our commitment to Windsor, we plan to engage in local initiatives, support community organizations, and create job opportunities for residents.

Quotes from SharpQuest Leadership:

"We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative solutions to Canada through Windsor," said Piyush Bhatt, CEO of SharpQuest. "This expansion allows us to increase our capacity within American Time Zones and meet the increasing demands of our clients in North America."

About SharpQuest, Inc.

SharpQuest is a software development company providing hybrid outsourcing to enterprise clients in US & Canada. We envision a world where businesses can confidently leverage global workforce to remain competitive.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Piyush Bhatt, CEO Email: [email protected] Phone: +1 (248) 268-2592

Note: For further information, please visit our website at https://www.sharpquest.com

