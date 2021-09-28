SharpRank Partners With Champion Gaming, Adding To Growing List Of Impactful Groups Embracing Transparency

SharpRank and Champion Gaming partnering continues trend of impactful market transparency and data validity adopters. Tweet this

"EdjSports has always been at the forefront of the sports betting analytics revolution, and we are excited to continue this tradition by partnering with SharpRank in order to continue to deliver the highest quality unbiased and transparent insights for our users," said Ken Hershman, Co-Founder and CEO of Champion Gaming.

"SharpRank is thrilled to partner with Champion Gaming and EdjSports to help deliver an incredibly intelligent and intuitive platform. As we think about partnerships, we look for a few critical attributes – team, tech, innovation, rippling effects, etc. Champion Gaming and EdjSports check all of those boxes. We are complementary to analytics companies, media outlets, sportsbooks, etc. not competitors," said Chris Adams, Founder and CEO of SharpRank.

About SharpRank:

SharpRank, Inc. is an independent ratings agency and performance rating platform for sports betting experts, algorithms, prognosticators, and the public; leveraging its proprietary, cross-sport, and ever evolving ranking algorithm. By taking a comprehensive and holistic approach, the Company provides the industry standard with respect to rating and ranking these experts.

About CHAMPION GAMING:

Champion Gaming is the new corporate head of EdjSports, Football Outsiders, and EdjVarsity. Led by former HBO and Showtime executive Ken Hershman, Champion Gaming is the "Moneyball of Sports Wagering" – empowering sports bettors, teams, fans, and media by using EdjSports and Football Outsiders proprietary data, advanced analytics, and exclusive content to give players a winning edge. Champion Gaming focuses on opportunities that fit its core segments – Data, Advanced Analytics, Expert Content – across multiple sports.

