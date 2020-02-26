Sharp's John Sheehan Named 2020 CRN® Channel Chief

Sheehan was named as one of the channel's most influential leaders based on his proven success in growing Sharp's B2B document channel business by strategically aligning teams for better market reach, and for his leadership in helping Sharp adapt to quickly changing market forces. He leads Sharp's document channel and professional AV B2B regional dealer sales teams, government account sales teams and channel service solutions training teams as the business continues to evolve to serve the integrated smart office.

"We are proud that John Sheehan has once again been recognized by CRN as a Channel Chief," said Mike Marusic, CEO and President, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "John's ability and eagerness to drive successful business results while supporting the channel is unmatched. He consistently provides profitable programs for our channel partners, growing our market share and our reseller base to lead us to continued success."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing a constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Matt Luzuriaga

212.931.6187

mluzuriaga@peppercomm.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelco.com

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation USA