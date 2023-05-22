Sharp's Megan Pierson Honored as NJBIZ Leader in Law 2023

News provided by

Sharp Electronics Corporation

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

MONTVALE, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation announced today that Megan Pierson, Associate General Counsel, has been selected as a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Law. This recognition highlights legal professionals with outstanding dedication to their occupation and communities.

Continue Reading
Sharp’s Megan Pierson Honored as NJBIZ Leader in Law 2023
Sharp’s Megan Pierson Honored as NJBIZ Leader in Law 2023

Megan's role as Associate General Counsel involves supporting Sharp's B2C and manufacturing businesses as well as the corporate finance, facilities, HR and IT groups. She regularly provides guidance on issues such as compliance, antitrust, privacy, data security, marketing and employment law in addition to drafting, reviewing and negotiating complex commercial agreements.

Megan also serves as the co-chair of Women Influencing Sharp's Evolution (WISE), a group centered on providing professional development for women, fostering a diverse and inclusive culture and celebrating women's accomplishments at Sharp. Outside of work, Megan is actively involved in her local church and volunteers at her children's elementary school.

"It comes as no surprise to us that Megan was honored as a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Law, based on her tremendous support and insight over the years," said Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Sharp Electronics Corporation. "Megan's ability to problem-solve and support our teams' goals with a positive attitude makes her a true asset to the business."

The NJBIZ Leaders in Law award winners were chosen by a panel of independent judges with experience in the justice system. The list was officially announced on NJBIZ's website on April 11th and will be celebrated at an in-person event on May 25th in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. & Latin America is part of Sharp Corporation, a global technology company. We aim to help consumers and organizations of all sizes in our region enhance their performance and adapt to the future through innovative home and business products and services. Sharp is an expert in both business to business (B2B) and consumer (B2C) innovation and continues its commitment to invest in new products and services. In fact, Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. For more information about Sharp Electronics Corporation, visit our website at sharpusa.com.

Contact:

Peppercomm for Sharp
Paul Merchan
212.931.6172
[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation

Also from this source

ENX Magazine Honors Sharp's Moonsun Park, Dave Dwyer and Erica Calise as 2023 Difference Makers

Sharp Provides Roadmap for Dealer Success at "Opportunity Meets Execution" Event

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.