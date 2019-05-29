Sharp's Saundra Merollo and Mehryn Corrigan Honored as CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

The leaders placed on this annual list reflect all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Every woman is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership. CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

As an associate director, Mehryn has advanced Sharp's smart office strategy by building strategic alliances and channel programs that support this critical corporate initiative. With the launch of several smart office bundles, Mehryn brought together industry leaders to create best-in-class channel solutions. Her continued success has been marked by a deep understanding of channel partner needs and the ability to bring together alliance partners to create unique offerings.

With more than 15 years of experience in the technology, integration and audio visual industry, Saundra has accelerated Sharp's success and stature by training and educating partners about market requirements, user needs and the value Sharp technologies deliver. With her pulse on industry changes and ability to distill technical information into easily understandable terms, her training often speeds audiences toward technical certifications and helps solidify Sharp's thought-leader status.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"We are fortunate to have not one, but two, amazing professionals recognized as Women of the Channel," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Saundra and Mehryn possess incredible leadership skills and work ethic, with each bringing her own skillset to change how we think and work at Sharp. We're proud to have them as part of our team."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including the advanced MX Series multifunction printer (MFP), that help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity. As a leader in security within the MFP industry, Sharp MFPs feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

