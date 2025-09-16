Sharps Technology and BONK Announce Staking Collaboration, Bridging Institutional Capital and Web3 Culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharps Technology ("Sharps Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STSS), a medical device company with a Solana digital asset treasury, and BONK, one of the premier community-driven platforms of the Solana ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership to leverage BONK's liquid staking infrastructure as part of STSS's treasury strategy.

As part of this initiative, STSS intends to stake a portion of its SOL to BonkSOL, BONK's liquid staking token (LST) product. This signals STSS's continued commitment to support and align with key Solana ecosystem players. The Company recently acquired over two million SOL, currently valued at more than $400 million with SOL trading at over $220, funded through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction led by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. By deploying capital into BonkSOL, STSS seeks to earn staking yields, while also deepening liquidity in the BONK and Solana ecosystem.

"BONK has become one of the cultural engines of Solana and has consistently driven innovation across the ecosystem," said James Zhang, Strategic Advisor to STSS. "We are proud that STSS continues to support the most productive and dynamic teams and communities within the Solana ecosystem. Partnering with BONK provides us with new avenues to potentially generate increased returns for our shareholders, while amplifying our presence across Web3 and beyond."

"Our original vision with BONK was to create a cultural icon on Solana and build products with the Solana power-user in mind, while maximizing distribution and value back to the Solana community," said Nom, Core Contributor of BONK. "STSS has built one of the most exciting Solana treasuries in the market, and is closely aligned with the Solana ecosystem, making this partnership to gain continued exposure in institutional markets a no-brainer in our growth story."

With over 400 integrations across decentralized applications and protocols, BONK has created several Solana-native products on its platform, driving significant activity within the Solana ecosystem. BONK's suite includes BONKBot, with over $14 billion in lifetime trading volume, and Bonk.fun, which has generated $28 million in revenue this quarter. Since launch, BonkSOL has attracted nearly 200,000 SOL in staking.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy, the anticipated benefits of its partnership with BONK, and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for retail and institutional audiences. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class, smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features.

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises that produce consistent on-chain yield generation. Sharps Technology, following the closing of the PIPE and adoption of its digital asset treasury strategy, will provide access to the Solana network, the fastest and most used blockchain in the world.

About BONK

BONK is the premier community-driven platform with a suite of Solana-native products. With deep integrations across the Solana ecosystem, BONK serves as the social and cultural layer of Web3. Its broad utility, cross-chain accessibility, and vibrant community have made it one of the most widely held and used tokens in decentralized finance.

