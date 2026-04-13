SHARx: Drug Pricing Isn't Just Broken, It's Protected

Growing regulatory scrutiny and industry reporting suggests that high drug prices persist not just because of cost, but because of a system designed to protect pricing benchmarks, according to industry insider, Paul Pruitt of SHARx. As lower-cost, clinically viable alternatives emerge, they threaten to reset expectations—and disrupt the economics of the pharmaceutical market.

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As scrutiny intensifies around pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and drug pricing, a deeper structural reality is coming into focus: the pharmaceutical market is not just protecting margins, it's protecting its pricing framework.

Healthcare leaders, benefits providers, and market analysts point to a growing tension. When significantly lower-cost alternatives prove viable, they don't just reduce spending, they challenge the foundation of how drugs are distributed and priced in the United States.

“The biggest threat isn’t a cheaper drug, rather it’s a credible lower price for the same drug, because once that price exists in the market, it becomes the comparison point.” - Paul Pruitt, Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder of SHARx

"This isn't a pricing issue; it's a control issue," said Paul Pruitt, Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder of SHARx, a procurement management solution for high-cost prescription drugs. "When lower-cost options prove they can work safely and effectively, they don't just save money, they expose how inflated and protected the current system really is."

At the center of this disruption is price anchoring. When a medication priced at $1,200 per month is shown to be safely available for $50–$100, that lower price becomes a new reference point and reshapes expectations for employers, payers, and patients alike. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, prescription drug list prices have increased significantly in recent years, reinforcing the gap between list price and accessible cost.

"Once employers and their employees see what's possible, the conversation fundamentally changes," Pruitt added.

Theory to Reality: The Human Impact of Pricing Barriers

For many patients, the consequences of pricing structures are not theoretical; they are deeply personal.

In one case, a young woman with a severe autoimmune condition was forced off a life-changing biologic after her insurer denied coverage, triggering a relapse that disrupted her ability to attend school and maintain daily activities. After months of delays, SHARx helped secure access to the original therapy, allowing her to resume treatment and regain stability.

Experiences like this underscore a broader issue: access is often dictated not by clinical need, but by pricing structures and coverage controls.

"We are operating in a system where access to medication is controlled by coverage decisions, not clinical necessity," said Pruitt. "Patients are forced to navigate barriers for treatments they already know they need."

Protecting Industry SOP

Mounting regulatory scrutiny and industry reporting show how the system is built to defend prices and the structure that sustains them.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that the largest pharmacy benefit managers process the vast majority of U.S. prescriptions, giving them significant influence over which drugs are covered and how they are priced. At the same time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has found that rebate-driven pricing arrangements can incentivize higher list prices in exchange for preferred formulary placement.

Against that backdrop, lower-cost alternatives face resistance not just because they compete—but because they risk becoming benchmarks. Once a dramatically lower price is proven viable, it resets expectations across the market.

"The biggest threat isn't a cheaper drug, rather it's a credible lower price for the same drug," said Pruitt. "Because once that price exists in the market, it becomes the comparison point."

"The reality is, many lower-cost options already exist—but people don't know where to look or how to access them," Pruitt added. "That information gap is part of what keeps the current system in place."

This helps explain pushback against:

Compounded drug models

Direct-to-consumer telehealth

Non-traditional pharmacy channels

Solutions that bypass PBM-controlled formularies

A System at an Inflection Point

Industry reporting has highlighted how aggressively formularies are managed, with hundreds of drugs excluded each year and increasing use of PBM-affiliated or private-label alternatives—reinforcing control over access and pricing. According to Becker's Hospital Review and The American Journal of Managed Care, PBMs are increasingly shaping formularies through exclusions and private-label strategies that influence both access and cost.

If lower-cost models gain traction, the implications are immediate: pricing power weakens, employers gain leverage, regulators grow more comfortable with alternative pathways, and new entrants accelerate competition.

Ultimately, the real risk to the system isn't competition—it's precedent. If one model proves that medications can be sourced safely, compliantly, and at a fraction of the cost, it creates a blueprint others can follow—and disruption accelerates.

"This is how structural change happens," added Pruitt. "Not all at once, but the moment one model proves it can work; the system can't contain it anymore."

Building Toward a New Normal

The debate over drug pricing is no longer just about affordability, it is about control over the future of pharmaceutical distribution. According to federal data, prescription drug list prices have steadily increased over time, even as more alternative sourcing and pricing models emerge. As employers demand transparency and patients seek access, the central question is shifting from, "Will lower-cost alternatives remain the exception, to "Are we ready for a new standard?"

"We are approaching a tipping point," said Pruitt. "The question is no longer whether these models work—it's whether the system will allow them to scale."

About SHARx

SHARx was founded to fight back against the broken system of overpriced prescription drugs. Industry pioneers Corey Durbin and Paul Pruitt built SHARx to put people before profits. With an innovative and ethical sourcing model, SHARx cuts through the waste with radical transparency, common-sense cost containment, and a member-first approach. No hidden markups. No games. Just the meds people need, delivered affordably, reliably, and with dignity. Learn more at: SHARXplan.com

Sources:

Bosworth A, Sheingold S, Finegold K, Sayed BA, De Lew N, Sommers BD. Changes in the List Prices of Prescription Drugs, 2017–2023. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ASPE; October 6, 2023. Federal Trade Commission. FTC releases interim staff report on prescription drug middlemen. July 9, 2024. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE). Prescription Drug Prices, Rebates, and Insurance Premiums. Bean M. PBMs push private-label biosimilars in 2025 formularies. Becker's Hospital Review. April 1, 2025. The American Journal of Managed Care. The biosimilar shift: How PBMs are reshaping formularies. 2025. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, ASPE. No Surprises Act Drug Pricing Report to Congress. December 4, 2024.

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SOURCE SHARx