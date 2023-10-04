Shasqi to Expand Existing Research Collaboration to Advance Targeted Cancer Treatment

News provided by

Shasqi, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi") a clinical stage biotech company whose mission is to make cancer drugs more effective with click chemistry, today announced the expansion of its ongoing research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation Inc.

Continue Reading

Through the collaboration, Shasqi will apply its clinically validated Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC®) technology to the development of new cancer therapies. The collaboration will expand research on Shasqi's intratumorally injected biopolymer (SQL70), allowing for an additional payload to be developed and advanced through preclinical testing.

"The separation of tumor targeting and payload is a unique feature of CAPAC that allows for optimization of activity while limiting toxicities throughout development, including in the clinic." said José M. Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD, founder and chief executive officer of Shasqi. "This expanded collaboration will help enable us to explore the efficacy of an additional payload to be paired with the biopolymer activator as we work collectively to identify the next clinical candidate."

Shasqi's CAPAC platform relies on chemistry, not biology, for activation of drugs at the tumor. CAPAC is made up of two separate components: a tumor-targeting agent and a cancer therapeutic. When the systemically administered protodrug reaches the targeting agent at the tumor, the cancer therapeutic is activated via click chemistry, a Nobel Prize-winning technology. Using CAPAC, Shasqi is targeting high doses of cancer drugs directly to the site of the tumor, while minimizing toxicity to healthy cells. Shasqi is the first company to use click chemistry in humans.

"The modular nature of the CAPAC platform creates expansion opportunities with partners to rapidly assess different payloads and develop novel therapies with specific attributes." said Mukul Agarwal, chief business officer at Shasqi. "Expansion of this collaboration is a testament to the collaborative, productive relationship we have built together."

About Shasqi and CAPAC 

Shasqi is a clinical stage biotech company whose vision is a world where cancer drugs are only activated where they are needed. Shasqi is achieving its mission to make cancer drugs more effective with click chemistry using CAPAC® (Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer), a unique technology that allows high doses of cancer drugs to be activated at the tumor. This minimizes toxicity to healthy cells, potentially improving the therapeutic index.

Over the past decade, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have transformed tumor-targeted drug activation. CAPAC builds on this foundation, changing what's possible with a modular approach that relies on chemistry not biology for activation at the tumor. CAPAC is made up of two separate components: a tumor-targeting agent and an inert cancer therapeutic. When the systemically administered protodrug reaches the targeting agent at the tumor, the cancer therapeutic is activated via click chemistry, a Nobel Prize-winning technology. Shasqi is the first company to use click chemistry in humans.

For more information, please visit: www.shasqi.com and follow Shasqi on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shasqi-inc./

SOURCE Shasqi, Inc.

Also from this source

Shasqi Appoints Oncology Luminaries to its Inaugural Scientific Advisory Board, Alongside the Expansion of its Leadership Team

Shasqi Publishes Data on Systemic Antigen Targeting Approach, Using Click Chemistry to Activate MMAE in Tumors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.