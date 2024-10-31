SHASQI TO PRESENT AT WORLD ADC AND SITC CONFERENCES

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi") a biotech company using in-vivo click chemistry to enable pre-targeting for ADCs and radioisotopes, today announced that Founder and CEO, José M. Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD, and VP of Research, Travis Biechele, PhD will both be presenting sessions at the 15th World ADC San Diego conference taking place in San Diego, between November 4-7th.

Shasqi will also be presenting posters at the World ADC conference, as well as at the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting taking place in Houston, between November 8-10th.

The presentations and posters will share data from Shasqi's novel Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC®) technology, a pre-targeting approach using in-vivo click chemistry to enable preferential drug exposure in tumors versus normal tissues. This can be used to improve the therapeutic index of potent cytotoxic drugs or radioisotopes.

"99% of the ADC dose is catabolically eliminated in normal tissues leading to active payload exposure and toxicity. I am eager to discuss what we can do as a field to reduce some of the target-independent toxicities seen with the ADC platform. Shasqi's pre-targeting approach is a potential solution to reduce payload exposure and toxicity to normal cells that applies to any payload including those from ADCs or targeted radiopharma approaches. I am excited to share data from our platform at World ADC," said VP of Research, Travis Biechele, PhD.

Shasqi is seeking to establish new and advance existing conversations with partners around the applications of their CAPAC pre-targeting technology at both World ADC and SITC.

Details on each of the sessions can be found below.

World ADC speaking session - November 5th at 10:30am PDT

Presenter: Travis Biechele, PhD.

5th Toxicity Day track

Title: Understanding the drivers of target independent toxicities associated with ADCs and solutions to overcome them

World ADC speaking session - November 6th at 12:45pm PDT

Presenter: José M. Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD.

Discovery Chemistry track

Title: Click chemistry enabled pre-targeting as a solution to target-independent ADC toxicities

World ADC Poster session - November 5th at 6:30pm PDT

Poster 1 title: Pre-targeting with in vivo click chemistry enables preferential drug exposure in tumors versus normal tissues

Poster 2 title: CEACAM5 is an ideal target for click chemistry enabled pre-targeting

SITC 39th Annual Meeting - November 9th at 9:00am CDT

Poster title: Doxorubicin-based click chemistry therapeutic activates potent cytotoxic immune responses in advanced sarcoma patients in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial

Poster Number: 624

Poster title: Attenuated MMAE therapeutic activated by click chemistry at the tumor evokes potent immune responses

Poster Number: 1278

About Shasqi and CAPAC ®

Shasqi's Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC®) technology is a pre-targeting approach using in-vivo click chemistry to enable preferential drug exposure in tumors versus normal tissues. The approach comprises of 1) a clickable binder, and 2) a clickable payload ('protodrug'). When reunited at the tumor using click chemistry, these components lead to maximal active therapeutic payload at the tumor. CAPAC is designed to expand the scope of potential targets and widen the therapeutic window of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and targeted radiopharma approaches.

