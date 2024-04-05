Shasqi to Present Data on Novel Tumor-Targeted Drug Activation Technology at 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi"), a biotech company whose mission is to make cancer drugs more effective with click chemistry, today announced it will present five posters on the company's novel tumor-targeted drug activation approach at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, April 5-10, 2024.

The posters will describe data generated with Shasqi's CAPAC® (Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer) approach. CAPAC uses 2022 Nobel Prize winning technology, click chemistry, to selectively activate high doses of cancer drugs directly at the tumor, minimizing toxicity to healthy cells and potentially improving the therapeutic index by dramatically altering the exposure. This approach overcomes many limitations of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

"We are looking forward to sharing new data from the Shasqi pipeline at AACR," said Shasqi Vice President of Research, Travis Biechele, Ph.D. "It is exciting to see data showing that we can effectively activate cancer drugs at the tumor using antigen-bound activators, resulting in sustained tumor regression."

Shasqi is advancing a pipeline of assets based on validated targets and payloads. The posters presented at the AACR meeting will show preclinical efficacy and safety data for assets targeting HER2, TROP2, and NECTIN-4, each paired with either an MMAE or exatecan payload.

Presentations

Abstracts are available and can be viewed on the AACR website.

Monday, April 8 between 9 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Click chemistry enabled selective activation of highly cytotoxic MMAE payload at tumors using TROP2 targeting agent

Lead Author: George Coricor, Ph.D.

Poster Section 28, Poster Board: 13

Wednesday, April 10 between 9 AM - 12:30 PM PST

Tumor targeted activation of an attenuated exatecan protodrug through Click Chemistry demonstrates efficacy in murine tumor studies

Lead Author: Sangeetha Srinivasan , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Poster Section 26, Poster Board: 1

A click chemistry-based HER2 targeting agent activates a decoupled MMAE payload making it highly differentiated in efficacy and safety than ADCs

Lead Author: Sangeetha Srinivasan , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. Poster Section 26, Poster Board: 2

Nectin-4 targeted therapy with MMAE protodrug results in anti-tumor efficacy mediated by click chemistry

Lead Author: George Coricor, Ph.D.

Poster Section 26, Poster Board: 3

Improving anti-tumor efficacy by modulating a separate HER2 activator and an MMAE payload and reuniting both through click chemistry

Lead Author: Stefanie Wagner

Poster Section 26, Poster Board: 4

About Shasqi and CAPAC ®

Shasqi's unique CAPAC® (Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer) platform uses Nobel Prize winning technology, click chemistry, to selectively activate high doses of cancer drugs directly at the site of the tumor, minimizing toxicity to healthy cells and potentially improving the therapeutic index by dramatically altering the exposure.

CAPAC builds on the advances achieved by antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), changing what's possible with antigen targeted drug activation. Shasqi has developed an expansive and diverse library of antigen targeting activators and cancer therapeutic protodrugs. These two components are decoupled from each other and united at the site of the tumor via a click chemistry reaction. We are the first company to use click chemistry in humans.

Shasqi is advancing the development of new tumor targeting activators and protodrugs on an ongoing basis and is in active collaboration with partners in the biopharmaceutical industry to expand the CAPAC library of antigen targeting activators and protodrugs.

