Shasqi to Present New Data at 2024 World ADC London Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi") a biotech company whose mission is to make cancer drugs more effective with click chemistry, today announced that Founder & Chief Executive Officer José M. Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD, will present at the 14th Annual World ADC Conference in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday March 12th at 11:00am GMT.

The session titled "CAPAC: A Modular Platform for Tumor-Targeted Drug Activation Using Click Chemistry In Vivo" will be part of the "Supercharging ADC Efficacy & Conquering Toxicity Through Transformative Emerging Conjugation Technologies" track as part of the 2nd Generation Conjugates Day.

"We are honored to be an invited speaker at the 2nd Next-Generation Conjugation Day during World ADC Europe—an event synonymous with innovation." said Dr. Mejía Oneto. "We're excited to share more about our technology and present new data demonstrating how our unique approach has the potential to meaningfully increase the therapeutic index of cancer drugs."

As part of the session, Shasqi will share background on its novel Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC®) platform, which leverages click chemistry for tumor-targeted drug activation. Shasqi will also share clinical proof-of-concept data and unveil preclinical data from the pipeline, showcasing the ability to use antibody fragments to activate high potency payloads at the tumor.

Shasqi has developed a novel approach to activating drugs at the tumor. First, an antigen targeting activator is infused, which binds to the tumor. Then, an inert version of a cancer therapeutic, called a protodrug, is infused. The protodrug finds the activator at the tumor and the active drug is released via a click chemistry reaction. Separation of payload from tumor targeting confers several advantages over antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) including selective activation at the tumor and the ability to optimize the ratio of each component throughout development, including in the clinic. Together, this allows the therapeutic index of cancer drugs to be maximized.

About Shasqi and CAPAC ®

Shasqi's unique CAPAC® (Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer) platform uses Nobel Prize winning technology, click chemistry, to selectively activate high doses of cancer drugs directly at the site of the tumor, minimizing toxicity to healthy cells and potentially improving the therapeutic index by dramatically altering the exposure.

CAPAC builds on the advances achieved by antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), changing what's possible with antigen targeted drug activation. Shasqi has developed an expansive and diverse library of antigen targeting activators and cancer therapeutic protodrugs. These two components are decoupled from each other and united at the site of the tumor via a click chemistry reaction. We are the first company to use click chemistry in humans.

Shasqi is advancing the development of new tumor targeting activators and protodrugs on an ongoing basis and is in active collaboration with partners in the biopharmaceutical industry to expand the CAPAC library of antigen targeting activators and protodrugs.

