Shatter Financial Barriers with Matt Paradise's Definitive Guide to Debt Reduction and Credit Boosting: "Financially Capable: A Friendly Guide to Building Whole-Health Wealth"

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned financial educator, speaker, and author Matt Paradise announced the June release of his breakthrough book "Financially Capable." Already a #1 Amazon New Release in multiple categories, including Business Education and Investing Basics, the book revolutionizes personal finance education and provides readers with practical advice, valuable resources, and insightful tools to manage money and build a strong foundation for a secure future. "Financially Capable" is available directly from publisher Vernon Street Publishing and most online retailers.

Matt's inspiring personal journey from homelessness to financial expertise offers much needed empathy to those who are still struggling to break the chains of debt and financial insecurity. The book helps readers to:

Understand how their values, mindset, and behaviors affect their finances.

Develop a sustainable budget they can live with.

Choose financial products and services to grow their savings.

Avoid predatory loans, scams, fraud, and identity theft.

Manage debt effectively and improve credit scores.

Expert Help for Financial Freedom

With over twenty years of experience, Matt has transformed the lives of over 100,000 individuals from all walks of life, from lecturing at Harvard University to supporting homeless shelters across New England. His unique programs have been featured in the Massachusetts State House, Fidelity Investments, the Department of Corrections, multiple nonprofits, and corporations large and small. His leadership helped establish the Massachusetts Financial Education Collaborative, a statewide financial literacy office that created K-12 financial education legislation signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker.

Matt has also coauthored publications with the Massachusetts State Treasurer, Federal Reserve Bank, and the FDIC. He has provided expert commentary for many media outlets, and has earned multiple licenses and certifications in the financial education field including the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education (AFCPE©) Accredited Credit Counselor, Certified Educator in Personal Finance (CEPF©), and Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist (CITRMS©).

Rave Reviews from Experts and Advance Readers

"Financially Capable offers a key to understanding financial access and attitudes that influence not only money-making abilities, but personal and financial value. Matt Paradise [expands] the concept of wealth and what makes it valuable. His book explores and explains financial literacy and links financial to life objectives, making it accessible to group discussion and non-financial readers. Its foundation idea of how mindsets, values, and behavior affect financial decision-making and capability is explored in chapters that provide strategies for building both financial security and a rich life…" – D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

"Empathetic and relatable, Financially Capable speaks to the heart of issues faced by young people as they make their way in a complex, confusing, and often predatory financial world." –Dr. Sarah Newcomb, Director of Financial Psychology at Morningstar, author of "Loaded."

About Matt Paradise:

A passionate speaker and man of great faith, Matt Paradise is a highly trained financial educator who shares his own inspiring journey from homelessness to financial expertise. He has overcome drug addiction, homelessness, cancer, and even a liver transplant. Now he helps lead others to financial freedom. His recent book, "Financially Capable" is available for purchase online. For more information or to book him as a speaker, visit: www.MattParadise.com.

