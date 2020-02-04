Shattering the Contrasts of Food Availability

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars of Sustenance (SOS), a food rescue foundation, raised the bar of charity events in Bali with their "Cooking for a Cause" fundraiser at W Bali in partnership with Mozaic Group Bali. The free flow cocktail reception coupled with a mouthwatering four-course dinner was skillfully prepared by world famous Michelin-starred chefs, Jacques Pourcel, Alain Caron, Chris Salans, Jean-Baptiste Natali, and Beryl Adler. Jamilla Beresford of Amo Spa said, "This was an amazing event that I will never forget, I hope they do it again."

"I am proud to support this wonderful program – all about food, nutrition and the environment. As a chef I care about helping those in need, while I serve top culinary meals in my restaurants across Bali," said Chris Salans, Chef and owner of Mozaic and Spice restaurants. "I enjoyed cooking and entertaining with my fellow chefs from France and Netherlands for such a good cause."

SOS is already partnered with 60 Bali hotels, suppliers and other commercial outlets across the island rescuing edible surplus food otherwise destined for the landfill, redistributing it to those in need. This event aimed at SOS' "Ban Basics" program. SOS brings valuable nutrition boosts to those unable to obtain it for themselves in the Ban regency. In a series of villages in a rain shadow region, basic life necessities of food and water are difficult to obtain by the villagers. Due to challenging topography and scattered villages, SOS called on the Bali community in making this program become a reality.

"After years of making improvements for the Bali environment, avoiding tons of surplus food going to the landfill to emit toxic methane gasses, and people all over Bali enjoying a lift in nutrition, we are so proud of our food donors, hardworking staff and partners making it possible," said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder & CEO of SOS International. "Chris was instrumental in making this happen and I am so happy we have support from such food visionaries. I just returned from Bangkok, where SOS Thailand did Food Rescue together with our partner Lightblue Consulting at the Michelin Revelation – all these Michelin chefs watch the unavoidable food losses creating quality meals, and appreciate SOS setting up logistics making it cheaper to serve the needy than putting it in the trash."

SOURCE Scholars of Sustenance

