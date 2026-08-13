Shatterproof Applauds Massachusetts Effort to Restrict Dangerous Kratom Products and Protect Public Health

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, the national nonprofit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States, supports Massachusetts' action to protect consumers, particularly young people, from potentially dangerous kratom products. The state's emergency order addresses growing concerns about the widespread availability of concentrated and synthetic kratom products, many of which are sold with limited oversight and no age restrictions.

"Massachusetts is taking an important step to address a rapidly evolving marketplace where increasingly potent kratom-related products are being marketed and sold with inadequate safeguards," said Leah Kaufman, Vice President of Public Policy at Shatterproof. "While many consumers assume these products are safe because they are marketed as natural, the reality is that some contain concentrated or chemically altered compounds. Policies that improve product transparency, limit youth access, and address highly concentrated and synthetic kratom products are critical, and we applaud Massachusetts for pairing this action with public education and efforts to connect people to care."

Kratom products are not regulated like medications in the United States, and their strength, ingredients, and purity can vary widely. Health agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, have raised concerns about adverse effects associated with kratom use, including substance use disorder, liver toxicity, seizures, respiratory depression, and overdose risk, particularly when used with other substances.

Shatterproof supports state efforts to strengthen safeguards around kratom and synthetic kratom products, including restricting youth access and improving transparency through labeling, regulation, and public education. We commend Massachusetts for incorporating public health protections into its emergency scheduling framework, recognizing that reducing harm requires both regulatory action and access to prevention, treatment, and recovery support.

If someone who has used kratom has slowed or stopped breathing, naloxone should be administered immediately. Naloxone is available without a prescription at pharmacies and many retail locations across Massachusetts. Treatment is also available for individuals experiencing kratom dependence or withdrawal, including medications, counseling, peer support, and behavioral health services. Individuals seeking help for themselves or a loved one can call or text "HOPE" to 800-327-5050 to reach the Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Shatterproof has advocated for stronger consumer protections related to kratom and synthetic kratom products in states including Delaware, Connecticut, Georgia, Ohio, Utah, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New York, and New Hampshire. Within the past year, seven of these states have taken a variety of actions from consumer protections and other regulations to statewide scheduling.

Shatterproof has also urged federal regulators to further evaluate the safety profile and potential medical benefits of natural kratom and has provided extensive policy recommendations to federal agencies.

Shatterproof remains committed to advancing evidence-based policies that protect youth. We will continue working with federal and state partners to build comprehensive policies that limit youth access to emerging substances, increase transparency around product safety, and ensure public policy is informed by the best available science. Our recent analysis in Health Affairs and educational webinar on kratom further explore the risks posed by today's evolving marketplace and the policy solutions needed to better protect consumers and provide transparency into the safety of these products.

SOURCE Shatterproof