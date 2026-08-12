Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Returns to Los Angeles as Community Rallies Around Recovery and Hope

7th Annual Event Honors Those Lost, Celebrates Recovery, and Calls for Evidence-Based Care

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As overdose deaths and non-fatal hospitalizations decline in Los Angeles County, substance use disorder remains a major public health issue affecting individuals and families across Southern California. On Saturday, November 7, hundreds of people from across the Los Angeles area will gather at Griffith Park for the 7th Annual Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Los Angeles, a powerful community event that brings together families, friends, advocates, healthcare leaders, and people in recovery to honor loved ones, celebrate recovery, and take action to end the addiction crisis.

The Walk is one of six events taking place across the country as part of Shatterproof's national effort to transform how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America.

Although Los Angeles County drug overdose deaths decreased by 21% in 2024, 1,791 people still lost their lives to overdose. Non-fatal drug overdose hospitalizations also declined by 9%, but 3,819 Los Angeles County residents were hospitalized in 2024. Most drug overdose deaths and non-fatal hospitalizations were opioid-related, with fentanyl involved in 91% of opioid-related overdose deaths and 48% of non-fatal opioid-related overdose hospitalizations.

"Progress is possible, but too many families are still struggling to find the care and support they need," said Pam Jenkins, CEO of Shatterproof. "The Walk brings communities together to honor those we've lost, celebrate recovery, and remind every person affected by addiction that they are not alone. Together, we can build a future where everyone has access to quality, evidence-based care."

Why It Matters

Despite encouraging progress, addiction continues to affect families across Los Angeles County and throughout California, and stigma remains a major barrier to care. On average, about 1 in 6 people in California and Los Angeles County had a substance use disorder within the past year, while about 8 in 10 people with SUD still do not receive the care they need.

Overdose deaths are down, but still devastating: Los Angeles County recorded 1,791 drug overdose deaths in 2024, a 21% decrease from 2023.

Los Angeles County recorded 1,791 drug overdose deaths in 2024, a 21% decrease from 2023. Non-fatal overdose hospitalizations remain high: Los Angeles County reported 3,819 non-fatal drug overdose hospitalizations in 2024, a 9% decrease from 2023.

Los Angeles County reported 3,819 non-fatal drug overdose hospitalizations in 2024, a 9% decrease from 2023. Fentanyl continues to drive opioid-related harm: 91% of opioid-related overdose deaths and 48% of non-fatal opioid-related overdose hospitalizations involved fentanyl.

91% of opioid-related overdose deaths and 48% of non-fatal opioid-related overdose hospitalizations involved fentanyl. The impact is not equal: Men have an overdose death rate 3.5 times higher and a non-fatal hospitalization rate nearly 1.5 times higher than women. American Indian/Alaska Native residents have the highest overdose death rate of any racial or ethnic group, and adults ages 35–44 have the highest overdose death rates.

Men have an overdose death rate 3.5 times higher and a non-fatal hospitalization rate nearly 1.5 times higher than women. American Indian/Alaska Native residents have the highest overdose death rate of any racial or ethnic group, and adults ages 35–44 have the highest overdose death rates. Substance use affects families statewide: Among California residents, 47% report knowing someone with SUD and 21% report that they or someone close to them has needed treatment for substance use or addiction.

Among California residents, 47% report knowing someone with SUD and 21% report that they or someone close to them has needed treatment for substance use or addiction. Treatment access is expanding, but gaps persist: Since 2017, California residential substance use treatment facilities have grown by 30% and inpatient substance use treatment facilities have grown by 400%. For 2026–2027, California is investing more than $4 billion in behavioral health, with a focus on expanding SUD treatment infrastructure and residential care. Still, about 8 in 10 people with SUD do not receive the care they need.

Since 2017, California residential substance use treatment facilities have grown by 30% and inpatient substance use treatment facilities have grown by 400%. For 2026–2027, California is investing more than $4 billion in behavioral health, with a focus on expanding SUD treatment infrastructure and residential care. Still, about 8 in 10 people with SUD do not receive the care they need. Stigma remains entrenched: Only 26% of California respondents recognize SUD as a chronic medical condition, while 48% believe SUD is caused by bad character and 51% believe it is caused by a lack of moral strength.

Only 26% of California respondents recognize SUD as a chronic medical condition, while 48% believe SUD is caused by bad character and 51% believe it is caused by a lack of moral strength. Californians support treatment access: 89% believe health insurance should cover treatment, 90% say health care providers should offer equal care to people with SUD, and 85% believe employers should provide treatment opportunities to those in need.

Funds raised through the Walk support Shatterproof's work to improve addiction treatment, reduce stigma, advocate for better public policy, and provide families with trusted resources. National Sponsors include: Braeburn, Barry's, and HEI Hotels + Resorts. Gold Sponsor: LA County SAPC.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Location: Griffith Park, 4669 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Route: Accessible, dog-friendly route with a water station

Registration and event information: Shatterproof Walk - Los Angeles

Event Schedule

8:00 AM — Walk site opens and participant check-in begins.

9:30 AM — Official Walk program begins.

10:00 AM — Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction kicks off.

Program Highlights

Emcee: Hans Braga , Barry's

Hans , Barry's Barry's instructors lead a high-energy warm-up

Families and individuals sharing personal stories of loss, hope, and recovery

Community Resource Village featuring local organizations, treatment and recovery resources, and family support services (including: Amplified Minds, MHMR of Tarrant County, Women for Sobriety)

Mission-focused remembrance and recovery moments

Recognition of top fundraising teams

Accessible, dog-friendly Walk route

Visuals & Interview Opportunities

Visuals

Hundreds of participants gathering at Griffith Park

Honor Wall and remembrance displays

Community Resource Village

Family teams and corporate teams walking in support of loved ones

Opening ceremony and Walk step-off

Recovery advocates, community leaders, and mission speakers sharing their stories

Interviews Available

Pam Jenkins, CEO, Shatterproof

Hans Braga , Barry's, Los Angeles Walk emcee & person in long-term recovery

, Barry's, Los Angeles Walk emcee & person in long-term recovery Local addiction and recovery advocates

Families impacted by substance use disorder

Individuals in recovery participating in the Walk

Community Resource Village partners

Media Logistics

Recommended media arrival: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM Best coverage opportunities: Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, and Walk launch

Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, and Walk launch On-site media contact:

Shannon Greene

(704) 999-5895

[email protected]

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit transforming how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America. We work to stop substance use before it starts, close the treatment gap, and ensure people can find and trust high-quality, evidence-based care. By advancing policy, improving healthcare systems, reducing stigma, and supporting families, we're building a future where more people get the help they need and addiction no longer defines or ends a life.

Learn more at www.Shatterproof.org. Follow Shatterproof on Facebook, X, and YouTube:@ShatterproofHQ and on Instagram:@WeAreShatterproof.

Sources

Shatterproof Walk Los Angeles 2026 event page and registration details.

Shatterproof 2025 Los Angeles Walk press release identifying the 2025 Los Angeles event as the sixth annual Walk.

2024 Drug Overdose Profile, Los Angeles County, California.

2024 Substance Use Profile, Los Angeles County, California.

2024 National Shatterproof Addiction Stigma Index: California Analysis.

SOURCE Shatterproof