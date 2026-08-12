Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Returns to Dallas as Community Rallies Around Recovery and Hope

7th Annual Event Honors Those Lost, Celebrates Recovery, and Calls for Evidence-Based Care

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As overdose deaths decline in Dallas County, substance use disorder remains a major public health issue affecting individuals and families across North Texas. On Saturday, November 14, hundreds of people from across the Dallas area will gather at The Sound for the 7th Annual Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Dallas, a powerful community event that brings together families, friends, advocates, healthcare leaders, and people in recovery to honor loved ones, celebrate recovery, and take action to end the addiction crisis.

The Walk is one of six events taking place across the country as part of Shatterproof's national effort to transform how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America.

Although Dallas County drug overdose deaths decreased by 15% in 2024, 529 people still lost their lives to overdose. Non-fatal opioid-related EMS responses increased by 4%, with 2,020 responses reported in 2024. Opioids were involved in 51% of overdose deaths and 31% of non-fatal EMS responses, with fentanyl continuing to drive many opioid-related harms.

"Progress is possible, but too many families are still struggling to find the care and support they need," said Pam Jenkins, CEO of Shatterproof. "The Walk brings communities together to honor those we've lost, celebrate recovery, and remind every person affected by addiction that they are not alone. Together, we can build a future where everyone has access to quality, evidence-based care."

Why It Matters

Despite signs of progress, addiction continues to affect families across Dallas County and throughout Texas, and stigma remains a major barrier to care. On average, about 1 in 7 people in Texas had a substance use disorder within the past year, while 75% of people with SUD still do not receive the care they need.

Overdose deaths are down, but still devastating: Dallas County recorded 529 drug overdose deaths in 2024, a 15% decrease from 2023.

Dallas County recorded 529 drug overdose deaths in 2024, a 15% decrease from 2023. Non-fatal opioid-related emergencies remain high: Dallas County reported 2,020 non-fatal opioid-related EMS responses in 2024, a 4% increase from 2023.

Dallas County reported 2,020 non-fatal opioid-related EMS responses in 2024, a 4% increase from 2023. Opioids continue to play a major role: 51% of Dallas County overdose deaths and 31% of non-fatal EMS responses involved opioids, with many opioid-related deaths and non-fatal responses continuing to be driven predominantly by fentanyl.

51% of Dallas County overdose deaths and 31% of non-fatal EMS responses involved opioids, with many opioid-related deaths and non-fatal responses continuing to be driven predominantly by fentanyl. The impact is not equal: Men have an overdose death rate nearly three times higher than women; Black/African American residents have the highest overdose death rate compared with all other race and ethnicity groups; and adults ages 35–64 have the highest overdose death rate compared with all other age groups.

Men have an overdose death rate nearly three times higher than women; Black/African American residents have the highest overdose death rate compared with all other race and ethnicity groups; and adults ages 35–64 have the highest overdose death rate compared with all other age groups. Substance use affects families statewide: Among Texas residents, 47% report knowing someone with SUD and 60% report being concerned about opioid use and misuse in their community.

Among Texas residents, 47% report knowing someone with SUD and 60% report being concerned about opioid use and misuse in their community. Treatment gaps persist: Texas has 15 specialty SUD treatment centers per 100,000 people, below the national average of 20, and ranks 46th nationally with 19 inpatient and residential treatment beds per 100,000 people.

Texas has 15 specialty SUD treatment centers per 100,000 people, below the national average of 20, and ranks 46th nationally with 19 inpatient and residential treatment beds per 100,000 people. Stigma remains entrenched: Only 31% of Texas adults recognize SUD as a chronic medical condition, while 53% believe SUD is caused by bad character and 54% believe it is caused by a lack of moral strength.

Only 31% of Texas adults recognize SUD as a chronic medical condition, while 53% believe SUD is caused by bad character and 54% believe it is caused by a lack of moral strength. Texans support treatment access: 89% believe health insurance should cover treatment, 94% say health care providers should offer equal care to people with SUD, and 88% believe employers should provide treatment opportunities to those in need.

Funds raised through the Walk support Shatterproof's work to improve addiction treatment, reduce stigma, advocate for better public policy, and provide families with trusted resources. National Sponsors include: Braeburn, Barry's, and HEI Hotels + Resorts.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Location: The Sound, 3111 Olympus Blvd., Dallas, TX 75019

Route: 2-mile route; accessible and dog-friendly, with a water station

Registration and event information: Shatterproof Walk - Dallas

Event Schedule

8:00 AM — Walk site opens and participant check-in begins.

9:30 AM — Official Walk program begins.

10:00 AM — Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction kicks off.

Program Highlights

Emcee: Steve "Scoop" Jefferson of WFAA –TV

Barry's instructors lead a high-energy warm-up

Families and individuals sharing personal stories of loss, hope, and recovery

Community Resource Village featuring local organizations, treatment and recovery resources, and family support services (including: Amplified Minds, MHMR of Tarrant County, Women for Sobriety)

Local Beneficiary team: Dogs Matter. This team retains 75% of the revenue they raise to apply directly to their mission's work.

This team retains 75% of the revenue they raise to apply directly to their mission's work. Mission-focused remembrance and recovery moments

Recognition of top fundraising teams

Accessible, dog-friendly 2-mile Walk route

Visuals & Interview Opportunities

Visuals

Hundreds of participants gathering at The Sound

Honor Wall and remembrance displays

Community Resource Village

Family teams and corporate teams walking in support of loved ones

Opening ceremony and Walk step-off

Recovery advocates, community leaders, and mission speakers sharing their stories

Interviews Available

Pam Jenkins, CEO, Shatterproof

Steve "Scoop" Jefferson, WFAA-TV reporter and Dallas Walk emcee

Local addiction and recovery advocates

Families impacted by substance use disorder

Individuals in recovery participating in the Walk

Community Resource Village partners

Media Logistics

Recommended media arrival: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM Best coverage opportunities: Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, and Walk launch

Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, and Walk launch On-site media contact:

Shannon Greene

(704) 999-5895

[email protected]

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit transforming how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America. We work to stop substance use before it starts, close the treatment gap, and ensure people can find and trust high-quality, evidence-based care. By advancing policy, improving healthcare systems, reducing stigma, and supporting families, we're building a future where more people get the help they need and addiction no longer defines or ends a life.

Learn more at www.Shatterproof.org. Follow Shatterproof on Facebook, X, and YouTube:@ShatterproofHQ and on Instagram:@WeAreShatterproof.

Sources

Shatterproof Walk Dallas 2026 event page and registration details.

Shatterproof 2025 Dallas Walk press release identifying the 2025 Dallas event as the sixth annual Walk.

WFAA biography for Steve "Scoop" Jefferson.

2024 Drug Overdose Profile, Dallas County, Texas.

2024 Substance Use Profile, Texas.

2024 National Shatterproof Addiction Stigma Index: Texas Analysis.

SOURCE Shatterproof