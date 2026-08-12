Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Returns to D.C. as Community Rallies Around Recovery and Hope

8th Annual Event Honors Those Lost, Celebrates Recovery, and Calls for Evidence-Based Care

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As overdose deaths and hospitalizations decline in Washington, D.C., substance use disorder remains a major public health issue affecting individuals and families across the District. On Saturday, October 17, hundreds of people from across the D.C. area will gather at The Wharf for the 8th Annual Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction, a powerful community event that brings together families, friends, advocates, healthcare leaders, and people in recovery to honor loved ones, celebrate recovery, and take action to end the addiction crisis.

The Walk is one of six events taking place across the country as part of Shatterproof's national effort to transform how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America.

Although drug overdose deaths in Washington, D.C. decreased by 31% in 2024, 446 people still lost their lives to overdose. Non-fatal drug overdose hospitalizations also declined, but 538 Washington, D.C. residents were hospitalized in 2024. Most overdose deaths and non-fatal hospitalizations were opioid-related, with fentanyl continuing to drive opioid-related deaths.

"Progress is possible, but too many families are still struggling to find the care and support they need," said Pam Jenkins, CEO of Shatterproof. "The Walk brings communities together to honor those we've lost, celebrate recovery, and remind every person affected by addiction that they are not alone. Together, we can build a future where everyone has access to quality, evidence-based care."

Why It Matters

Despite encouraging progress, addiction continues to affect families across the D.C. area, and stigma remains a major barrier to care. About 1 in 4 people in Washington, D.C. are affected by substance use disorder—higher than the national average—and about 8 in 10 people with SUD still do not receive the care they need.

Overdose deaths are down, but still devastating: Washington, D.C. recorded 446 drug overdose deaths in 2024, a 31% decrease from 2023.

Non-fatal overdose hospitalizations remain a concern: 538 non-fatal drug overdose hospitalizations occurred in 2024, a 6% decrease from 2023.

Opioids continue to play a major role: 78% of overdose deaths and 48% of non-fatal overdose hospitalizations involved opioids.

Substance use is widespread: About 1 in 4 people in Washington, D.C. are affected by substance use disorder, and past-month illicit drug use, marijuana use, and binge drinking are all higher than the national average.

Treatment gaps persist: Washington, D.C. had the lowest residential treatment bed capacity in the nation in 2024, at 9 beds per 100,000 residents, and about 8 in 10 people with SUD still do not receive the care they need.

Stigma remains entrenched: Only 26% of DMV adults recognize SUD as a chronic medical condition, while 47% believe SUD is caused by bad character and 43% believe it is caused by a lack of moral strength.

DMV residents support treatment access: 90% believe health insurance should cover treatment, 93% say health care providers should offer equal care to people with SUD, and 89% believe employers should provide treatment opportunities to those in need.

Funds raised through the Walk support Shatterproof's work to improve addiction treatment, reduce stigma, advocate for better public policy, and provide families with trusted resources. National Sponsors include: Braeburn, Barry's, and HEI Hotels + Resorts. Gold Sponsor: Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Location:

The Wharf

101 District Square SW

Washington, DC 20024

Event Schedule

8:00 AM — Participant check-in and Community Resource Village opens.

— Participant check-in and Community Resource Village opens. 9:30 AM — Opening program and warm up

— Opening program and warm up 10:00 AM — The Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction begins.

Program Highlights

Emcee: Tony Polcari (Tony P)

Tony Polcari (Tony P) Barry's instructors lead a high-energy warm-up

Families and individuals share personal stories of loss, hope, and recovery

Community Resource Village featuring local organizations, treatment and recovery resources and family support services (including: The Salvation Army, Women for Sobriety)

Recognition of top fundraising teams

Registration and Event Information: Shatterproof Walk - Washington, D.C.

Visuals & Interview Opportunities

Visuals

Hundreds of participants walking along the Potomac in SW D.C.

Honor Wall and remembrance displays

Community Resource Village

Family teams and corporate teams gathering in support of loved ones

Barry's warm-up session

Opening ceremony and Walk step-off

Recovery advocates, community leaders, and mission honorees sharing their stories

Interviews Available

Pam Jenkins , CEO, Shatterproof

, CEO, Shatterproof Tony P, a D.C. based personality/influencer

a D.C. based personality/influencer Local addiction and recovery advocates

Families impacted by substance use disorder

Individuals in recovery participating in the Walk

Media Logistics

Recommended media arrival: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM Best coverage opportunities: Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, warm-up, and Walk launch

Community Resource Village, opening ceremony, mission speakers, warm-up, and Walk launch On-site media contact:

Shannon Greene

(704) 999-5895

[email protected]

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit transforming how addiction is prevented, treated, and understood in America. We work to stop substance use before it starts, close the treatment gap, and ensure people can find and trust high-quality, evidence-based care. By advancing policy, improving healthcare systems, reducing stigma, and supporting families, we're building a future where more people get the help they need and addiction no longer defines or ends a life.

Learn more at www.Shatterproof.org. Follow Shatterproof on Facebook, X, and YouTube:@ShatterproofHQ and on Instagram:@WeAreShatterproof.

Sources: Sources

Shatterproof Walk Washington, D.C. 2026 event page and registration details.

2024 National Shatterproof Addiction Stigma Index: DMV Analysis.

2024 Substance Use and Drug Overdose Profiles, Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Shatterproof