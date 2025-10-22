Shatterproof Welcomes Three Distinguished Leaders to Its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending addiction and transforming addiction treatment in America, today announced the appointment of Katie Hood, Jeff Shuck, and Karen Derr Gilbert to its Board of Directors. These seasoned leaders bring deep expertise in philanthropy, strategy, finance, and movement-building that will strengthen Shatterproof's efforts to continue to close the treatment gap, improve the quality and efficacy of care and prevent addiction before it starts.

"As Shatterproof enters its next phase of growth, we are welcoming leaders who share our bold vision to transform how our nation understands and treats addiction," said Gary Henson, managing partner of 503 Capital Partners and Shatterproof board chair. "Katie, Jeff, and Karen each bring world class expertise that will strengthen our impact across systems, sectors and communities for a disease that is the leading cause of death among 18-45-year-olds.

Katie Hood is a respected nonprofit leader and advisor known for driving large-scale social change. As former CEO of both The Michael J. Fox Foundation and One Love Foundation, she has led movements that shifted public perception and advanced access to care.

Jeff Shuck, founder and president of More For Many, has more than three decades of experience helping purpose-driven organizations achieve sustainable growth through leadership development, strategy, and fundraising innovation.

Karen Derr Gilbert is Partner and Chief Operating Officer at FTV Capital, a leading global growth equity investment firm where she has played a critical role in driving the firm's strategic growth and operational excellence. Karen has been recognized by Forbes' 50 Over 50 – Money and GrowthCap's Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing and is deeply committed to mentorship and community service.

"Each of these new board members has a proven record of turning ideas into action," said Pam Jenkins, CEO of Shatterproof. "Their collective leadership will help accelerate our mission to create system and human resilience to substance use disorder.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the burden of substance use disorder in the United States. Shatterproof is focused on increasing access to quality, science-based addiction treatment; educating society on prevention, treatment and recovery; driving change through public policy; and reducing addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Shatterproof operates with three imperatives: base everything on science; help people today while also catalyzing partnerships to improve the healthcare system for future generations; and follow rigorous metrics for maximum impact. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow us on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit www.Shatterproof.org.

