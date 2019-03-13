Shaun Melby, CFP®, Launches Wealth Management Firm

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Melby Wealth Management, a new fee-only financial planning and investment management firm founded by Shaun Melby, CFP®, is ready for business. Melby Wealth Management will specialize in serving those in Generations X and Y, business owners and the entertainment industry.

"I'm thrilled to get started with my firm. I believe the best way to build wealth is through the financial planning process and the best way to maintain it is through a consistent investment approach emphasizing a long-term horizon, fundamentals, diversification and value. Serving Gen X & Y, business owners and the entertainment industry with these principles is an absolute dream come true," said Melby.

Shaun Melby, CFP®, joins the industry after a decade of working at business management firm Wiatr and Associates, rising to the ranks of vice president. During his time at Wiatr and Associates, he helped musicians, athletes and entertainers guide and grow their businesses in notoriously competitive industries with practical advice and an entrepreneurial mindset. Melby earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2012 at the age of 26.

About Melby Wealth Management

Melby Wealth Management and Shaun Melby, CFP®, is a Nashville, Tennessee-based Registered Investment Advisor providing fee-only financial planning and investment management services. Shaun has over 10 years of experience as a financial advisor in Nashville. Melby Wealth Management was created to better serve generations that need financial planning the most but the traditional financial services culture ignores them. This mission has enabled them to better serve clients of all generations to work towards achieving their retirement goals.

