Shaun White Debuts New Snowboard to Launch Active Lifestyle Brand 'Whitespace'

"I've been a professional athlete for over 20 years, so I'm excited to bring my experiences competing, training, and designing together to make gear that represents action sports in an authentic way," says White. "Whitespace is a term creatives use for a blank canvas: a place for everyone to be who they want to be and have the freedom to create whatever it is they want to create. Together with Backcountry, I'm excited to launch my namesake brand and bring this to life."

Backcountry will be the exclusive retailer for Whitespace, and to celebrate its launch, a release of limited Whitespace Freestyle Shaun White Pro signature snowboards will be available for purchase on January 13 at www.backcountry.com/sc/whitespace.

A line of outerwear, snowboard hardgoods, and streetwear apparel will debut later this year.

The limited-edition snowboard launches just weeks ahead of Shaun's fifth Winter Olympic Games, which begin on February 4th in Beijing, China. Engineered with Shaun's insights, the inaugural board is designed to dominate in the halfpipe with the integrity and rideability of what White expects from the snowboards he rides. Each Whitespace Freestyle Shaun White Pro Snowboard will be hand-numbered, authenticated by serial number, autographed and wrapped in a custom leather band embossed with the year of inception. White will be riding the limited-edition board during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"We're beyond thrilled to partner with Shaun White in the development of an outdoor brand that's truly rooted in greatness," says Melanie Cox, Backcountry CEO. "Shaun is the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding, but has also influenced fashion, music and business outside of the sport. Snowboarding has always been an alternative sport and has blended music, arts, culture and lifestyle together. As a result, Whitespace will push the limits of style in the mountains and beyond, and we're incredibly proud to be the trusted partner."

For 25 years, Backcountry has been pushing the boundaries of outdoor style and the backcountry way of life, and the new partnership with Shaun, elevates that legacy. By fusing White's visions and influence with Backcountry's lived experience, Whitespace will evolve the culture of pursuit and resonate beyond just the snowsports audience.

Shop the Whitespace Freestyle Shaun White Pro Snowboard and be the first to hear about future Whitespace releases at www.backcountry.com/sc/whitespace .

Media Contacts

Katie Hostetler

rygr, Backcountry

[email protected]

Jennifer Peros

Publicist, Shaun White

[email protected]

SOURCE Backcountry