Shaun White Joins KRAVE as Investor & Global Brand Ambassador

SONOMA, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KRAVE, the original disruptor and leading better-for-you brand in the jerky category, today announced highly-decorated action sports icon and beloved athlete, Shaun White, is joining Team KRAVE as investor, advisor and global brand ambassador. KRAVE, the industry-leader that transformed the category over a decade ago with its unexpectedly tender and boldly flavored products, welcomes White and his creative verve amidst growing excitement for what the brand is bringing to the category this year, including White's own KRAVE flavor, which consumers can expect to hit shelves this coming winter.

A longtime fan of KRAVE with the notable habit of eating a large steak before competition finals, White joins the brand that revolutionized meat snacks much like he did action sports. As a better-for-you, boldly flavored, and surprisingly tender jerky, KRAVE created a category all its own and is uniquely positioned to satisfy those like White who make the most out of every challenge and never settle for second-best in anything, including their choice of protein-packed, convenient snacks.

"KRAVE is the original brand to go the extra mile to create a better-tasting, flavor-forward product that really turned jerky on its head – that's what first drew me to the brand," said White. "That's also what makes KRAVE such a great fit for my lifestyle and is a big part of why I wanted to bring my perspective and unique experience as an athlete and entrepreneur to the brand. We have some exciting things in the pipeline with some really cool new packaging and going grass-fed."

KRAVE, which recently returned to its Sonoma, CA home, underwent a "meaty makeover" to bring back more #jerkylove with even better quality, perfected low-and-slow cooking techniques and maximized marinating time for the best flavor. Now the brand is finalizing a comprehensive brand refresh that encompasses its online and retail presence, as well as a new line extension that will be announced in the second quarter of this year.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Shaun White to our team, and we see a lot of synergy in our lighthearted, fun-yet-serious approach to flavor and the way he puts his bold and unique twist on what it takes to be a professional athlete and entrepreneur," said Rusti Porter, Chief Marketing Officer of KRAVE. "KRAVE has a lot of exciting news to come in 2021, and Shaun joining Team KRAVE is certainly among the biggest."

Each KRAVE product has a superior texture and is a good source of protein with bold, unique flavors ranging from sweet and tangy to savory and spicy. The products are available online at www.kravejerky.com, on Amazon and on the shelves of select Target, CVS, natural and conventional grocers nationwide.

About KRAVE

Founded in 2009, KRAVE is a leading producer of gourmet meat and plant-based protein snacks. KRAVE represents a protein renaissance - from the brand's original Gourmet Cuts to the new Plant-Based Jerky and Pork Rinds, each KRAVE snack is made using high-quality ingredients and a proprietary process that yields the superior texture KRAVE is known for. Ranging from sweet and tangy to savory and spicy, each culinary-inspired KRAVE flavor profile appeals to everyday snackers and to the discerning palates of today's food-savvy gourmands. For more information on KRAVE, visit www.kravejerky.com.

About Shaun White

Shaun White is regarded as one of the greatest action sports athletes of all time. A three-time gold medalist and one of the most decorated athletes in X Games history, White established himself as a dual-sport athlete (skate & snow) as a teenager before focusing primarily on snowboarding for the better part of his ongoing career that spans more than two decades. The action sports pioneer has been recognized for his entrepreneurial endeavors including corporate partnerships, signature products and fashion lines, and a global sports and music festival. White has been named among Bloomberg BusinessWeek's 100 Most Powerful and Marketable Athletes, Forbes' Most Valuable Sports Brands and 30 Under Thirty among others. Born with a congenital heart defect, Tetralogy of Fallot, he is an advocate for children battling illness and is an active supporter of St. Jude's Children's Research Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

