Shaunie O'Neal, Travis Greene, Dr. Caroline Leaf and More Join Pastor Keion Henderson in Houston for an Empowering Relationship Conference

HOUSTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor Keion D. Henderson hosted his annual relationship conference, The Well Experience the weekend of, June 14-16, at the LightHouse Church campuses. The audiences were filled with people who are dating, engaged, married and single, all seeking inspiration.

(L) Shaunie O'Neal, Pastor Keion Henderson (C), (R) Monique Payton Opening night of The Well Experience hosted by Pastor Keion D. Henderson of LightHouse Church of Houston.

This free 3-Day Conference kicked off on June 14, Friday from 7-9pm with performances by Jonathan Traylor, Travis Greene and a profound message given by Pastor Keion, who says "This conference covers the widest spectrum of humanity. It doesn't matter if you are married, engaged, searching or happily single. All of those situations are relationships." Saturday morning session opened with a message from neuroscientist and mind expert, Dr. Caroline Leaf, and a performance by Pastor Ben Donnelly.

Gospel artist J. Moss launched the afternoon session followed by a men's panel that featured an array of men, all in different aspects of relationships. Basketball Wives stars, Shaunie O'Neal and Monique Payton candidly participated in the WomanUp Panel moderated by Pastor Keion Henderson and unpacked intimate, revealing truths about their experiences in the previous marriages.

Attendees worshiped at The LightHouse Church, Humble campus on Sunday at 9am and 11am, which included a stellar performance by Kelontae Gavin and a divine word from Prophet Gideon Danso. There was no cost to attend any of the services and sessions as Pastor Keion emphasized that "This conference is a necessary annual event in the life of anyone who is serious about relating better to the outside world. Relationships are currency, you will only get out of them what you put in them."

Sunday afternoon sessions concluded with an opening worship led by Mali Music and a Can We Talk relationship symposium led by panelists Jay Thomas, Pastor Keion & Lady Felecia Henderson at the church's downtown campus.

For more information on The Well Experience, please visit www.TWEConference.com or follow the hashtag #TWE2019. To learn more about Pastor Keion Henderson visit www.KeionHenderson.com. To interview Pastor Keion or any of the speakers and artists, please contact Arnaecia Alridge at 217494@email4pr.com or call 1-833-5-FAMOUS.

