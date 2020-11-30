Shave the Date: McDonald's® Is Giving Away 10,000 Free McRib Sandwiches to Fans Who Shave Their Facial Hair

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sauciest moment of the year is here! The McRib is back nationwide for the first time since 2012, beginning Dec. 2. So that beard you've so proudly grown while in quarantine or for a good cause this November…it's got to go. Or it could get in the way of you enjoying a mouthwatering McRib. That's why we're here to tell you to shave it, and you could get a McRib on us.

McDonald's® Is Giving Away 10,000 Free McRib Sandwiches

That's right. Starting today, we're giving away a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries* from fans who show us their clean-shaven face. Beard or no beard, prepare for the McRib with a shave—or even a facial mask—because anyone can participate, from your brother to your mother, sister-in-law or cousin's roommate. Just post a picture of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or public Instagram profile using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds. Sorry, no Stories! The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, while supplies last.

"Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don't mix—believe me, I've tried," said Vice President of U.S. Communications, David Tovar. "With the nationwide return of the McRib, we're helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we're excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair."

In recognition of those who've grown a little scruff for a cause this month, we're collaborating with No-Shave November—a non-profit organization devoted to fundraising for cancer research, prevention, and education—for some added good. Just buy a McRib on Dec. 2 and your purchase will help support our donation to the charity's cancer initiatives.

"No-Shave November is a month-long journey where we ask participants to put down their razors and 'get hairy' in the name of cancer awareness," said Senior Executive Director of No-Shave November, Monica Hill. "We're thrilled McDonald's is supporting this important cause, getting both the bearded and the non-bearded involved beyond November simply by purchasing a McRib."

Whether you're a McRib fanatic or first-timer, get ready to clean up that facial hair and shave the date for the nationwide return. The season begins December 2 at participating restaurants via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald's® app or McDelivery. It's going to be a saucy one.

*Sweepstakes Rules: No Purchase Necessary To Enter/Win A Prize. A Purchase Will Not Improve Chances Of Winning. Shave 4 McRib® Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") begins November 30, 2020, at 7:00:00 a.m. ET, ends December 2, 2020, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET or once 10,000 entries are received (whichever comes first). Open only to residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older. Limit 2 entries per participant: 1 on Twitter, 1 on Instagram. Subject to Official Rules including Twitter or Instagram entry requirements/restrictions. Must include a photo of Participant's clean shaven face (or other eligible subject matter) and @McDonalds & #Shave4McRibSweepstakes in the entry post. Void where prohibited. Ten thousand prizes available, total ARV: $150,000. Odds of winning determined by the time of receipt and number of entries received. Sponsor: McDonald's USA, LLC, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607-2101.

