Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the shaving preparations market are The Procter and Gamble Company, L'Oréal Group, Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Energizer Holdings, Godrej, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever PLC, and Perio.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281538/?utm_source=PRN

Source: ReportLinker Research

The global shaving preparations market will grow from $0.88 billion in 2022 to $0.98 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The shaving preparations market is expected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The shaving preparations market consists of the sales of shaving oils, soaps, beard creams, and balms.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The shaving preparations refer to products such as shaving items used to remove body hair mainly facial hair. Shaving creams comprise an emulsion of oils, soaps or surfactants, and water that helps in lubricating the cutting process, swelling keratin, and desensitizing skin.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the shaving preparations market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the shaving preparations market.

The regions covered in the shaving preparations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main product types of shaving preparations are shave foams, shaving creams, shaving lotions, shaving waxes, and shaving gels.The sales channels are beauty and drug stores, branded and specialty outlets, online retailers, convenience stores, and other sales channels.

The various end-users are salons, personal use.

The increasing adoption of self-grooming and personal care products is driving the shaving preparations market.Through advertisements and social media blogs, men and women are well aware of how to get rid of body hair and use hair removal products extensively.

In addition, the introduction of sensitive razors and shaving creams that are more economical, cause less irritation, soften the beard, make the skin smooth and moisturized, and help reduce cuts while shaving. For instance, according to the estimation based on the data by U.S. Census Bureau, a principal agency of the US Federal Statistical System and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), a provider of insights on the American consumer, in the USA, in 2020, 2.2 million Americans used shaving cream or gel 14 or more times a week.

Cosmetic and personal-care products suppliers face an uncertain regulatory environment globally. Product safety and consumer safety are the most essential concerns for manufacturing companies along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA strictly enforces the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) for personal care product manufacturers and companies. According to the FD&C Act, every personal care product and its ingredients should meet the requirements of the law with additional consumer safety measures. In addition, all the ingredients are substantiated for safety before going to market. Thus, regulations on ingredients hinder the growth of the shaving preparations market.

Increasing demand for wet shaving kits contributes to the growth of the shaving preparations market.The wet shaving process provides a cleaner shave than the dry shaving method, which often leads to less irritation and softer skin and growth of the beard.

Many companies are also offering a wide range of razors, shaving creams or soap, shaving brushes, and after-shaving lotion at an economical rate, which keeps skin pores clean and bacteria-free and prevents acne. According to a survey conducted by Prim & Prep in the USA, aged 18+, 61% of male respondents are concerned about razor burns and bumps, and 58% of male respondents shave at least thrice a week.

In November 2021, Edgewell Personal Care Company, a US-based consumer products company acquired Billie Inc for $310 million.The acquisition added another brand portfolio to Edgewell's business and aims to pursue significant growth opportunities.

Billie Inc is an American wellness company offering shaving supplies and body products.

The countries covered in the shaving preparations market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The shaving preparations market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides shaving preparations market statistics, including shaving preparations industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a shaving preparations market share, detailed shaving preparations market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the shaving preparations industry. This shaving preparations market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281538/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker