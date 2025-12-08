Shaw-Ross International Importers Announces Retirement of Bruce Hunter, Managing Director

– Scott Jove Appointed Successor –

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers (Shaw-Ross), one of the nation's leading importers representing prestigious suppliers from around the world, today announced the retirement of Bruce Hunter, Managing Director, effective December 31, 2025. After nearly three decades with Shaw-Ross and more than 50 years in the global wine and spirits industry, Hunter leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of growth, innovation, and leadership.

"Bruce is an extraordinary leader whose influence can be felt across every part of Shaw-Ross," said Alfred Small, Chief Financial Officer, Shaw-Ross. "His deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication helped shape Shaw-Ross into the respected importer it is today. We are grateful for his nearly 30 years of leadership, partnership, and commitment, and we wish him all the best in this next chapter."

Hunter joined Shaw-Ross in 1995 as Executive Vice President, Director of Wines. He was appointed Executive Vice President, Director of Marketing in 1998 and oversaw the expansion of the marketing department by developing a professional brand management structure. Hunter was appointed Managing Director in 2004, leading the organization with a strong vision and industry expertise for more than two decades. Prior to joining Shaw-Ross, Hunter held senior positions at Almaden Vineyards in 1970 and Parrott & Company in 1973, where he served as President from 1984 to 1995.

With Hunter's retirement, Scott Jove, currently President of Shaw-Ross, will step into the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and assume full leadership responsibilities.

"Bruce has been a remarkable mentor and a steady guide throughout my time at Shaw-Ross," said Jove. "His leadership, passion for the industry, and belief in developing people have made a lasting impact on me and on the entire organization. I am honored to follow in his footsteps as we continue to build on the strong foundation he created."

Jove joined Shaw-Ross as Manager, Commercial Strategy in 2015, and was named Vice President, Sales & Marketing in 2017, bringing a fresh perspective to the commercial team at Shaw-Ross. He was appointed as President in 2023, reflecting his continued growth and leadership within the organization. Jove holds a BA from Duke University, a JD and MBA from the University of Miami, and is a licensed attorney in the state of Florida. Before joining Shaw-Ross, he gained industry experience at Southern Wine & Spirits of America and built analytical and strategic expertise through roles in financial services and management consulting.

Hunter and Jove will work closely throughout the remainder of the year to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

SOURCE Shaw-Ross International Importers