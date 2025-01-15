Shaw-Ross International Importers Grows Spirits Portfolio With Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri's Ultra-Premium, Additive-Free Santo Tequila

Leading Industry Importer Adds Award-Winning Tequila Brand Founded by Spirits Visionary and Internationally Renowned Chef to Portfolio

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers ("Shaw-Ross") is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Santo Spirits , an ultra-premium, additive-free tequila brand founded by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and superstar chef & philanthropist Guy Fieri.

Shaw-Ross adds Santo Tequila to Portfolio

Working in conjunction with Santo's existing wholesaler network, Shaw-Ross will assume national distribution for the full award-winning Santo Spirits range, including Santo Blanco ($44.99), Reposado ($49.99), Añejo ($79.99) and 110 Proof Blanco ($59.99) Tequilas, as well as the ground-breaking Mezquila ($59.99) – the first-of-its-kind mezcal/tequila blend.

Tequila visionary Sammy Hagar founded Santo Spirits in 2019, teaming up with his good friend, renowned chef Guy Fieri, to build and grow Santo into one of most highly regarded agave brands in the industry. Driven by a commitment to excellence, they set out to create the world's finest tequilas crafted with 100% Blue Weber Agave, zero additives and traditional methods that highlight agave's pure essence. Their journey led them to the iconic El Viejito Distillery, established in 1937 in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, where they created a line of ultra-premium tequilas known for their bold, authentic flavors and uncompromising quality.

"We are excited to kick off the new year with a partnership with Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri's fast-growing premium brand, Santo Tequila," said Shaw-Ross President Scott Jove. "This collaboration will build on the success Santo has already seen and elevate the brand to new heights in the U.S. market, all while educating consumers on the benefits of additive-free tequila. Santo Tequila showcases the purest expression of agave flavor while staying true to its rich heritage, making it an exceptional addition to our portfolio."

"Our new partnership with Shaw-Ross will serve as a catapult to lift Santo Tequila well above a very crowded field and will serve as an incredibly loud mouthpiece to promote Santo's additive-free credentials and truth in distilling using only traditional methods," said Santo Spirits President and CEO Dan Butkus. "We will be leveraging Shaw-Ross's deep experience, contacts and resources to exponentially contribute to Santo achieving its long-term business goals. Sammy, Guy, and the entire Santo Team can't think of a better partner on this journey."

Santo Spirits is dedicated to crafting traditional, additive-free tequilas that honor the precision and craftsmanship of Mexico's legendary tequileros. As partners, friends, and experts in their fields, Sammy and Guy bring together their deep knowledge of tequila and culinary expertise, backed by decades of experience in the industry. Sammy's tequila journey began nearly 30 years ago in 1995 when he teamed up with Juan Eduardo Nuñez to create his first tequila for Sammy's Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's largest importers, representing a portfolio of luxury brands, both domestic and international, that are proven category leaders with high-quality products. Known for their hands-on marketing approach, Shaw-Ross has pioneered innovative strategies while embracing time-tested philosophies to drive consumer demand and ensure success for their premium wine and spirits partners.

About Santo Spirits

Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits' award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110 Proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world's first tequila and mezcal blend.

About Shaw-Ross International Imports

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

