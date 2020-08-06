Shaw Taps Seasoned Business Development Executives to Lead Strategic Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Shaw Group announced the appointment of two industry veterans to lead the company's Business Development function. Carl Bushnell will serve as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Randy Kindler will serve as Vice President, Business Development.

Carl has over 35 years of experience in sales and business development in the oil and gas industry, specifically in pipe, steel and module fabrication. Most of Carl's career was spent with the original Shaw Group, where he was successful in securing two of the largest pipe fabrication contracts in the history of The Shaw Group. In his role, he is responsible for the creation of long-term enterprise value for the organization and leading the business development and sales efforts.

Randy has over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Shaw, he was Director, Business Development for Apache Industrial Services and CUI. In his role, Randy is responsible for helping Shaw build strategic partnerships throughout the industry.

"Both Carl and Randy have impressive resumes and are exceptional business development professionals," said Shaw CEO Mike Childers of the new hires. "As we push forward reestablishing Shaw as the premier company in the pipe, steel and module fabrication industry we are excited to add these two professionals to our team. They will be key in this new era of strategic growth."

With over 2 million square feet of manufacturing capacity, Shaw is strategically positioned to execute large-scale fabrication projects for heavy industrial clients around the world. By acting as integrated project partners, the company boasts a level of service unmatched by competitors in the space.

About Shaw

Shaw is an industry leader of pipe and module fabrication, particularly specializing in induction bending. The company is recognized for having the resources to deliver complex modular solutions to mitigate risks and reduce overall cost of field construction. Shaw's facilities around the world are equipped with the latest manufacturing technology and production management systems to ensure project success for heavy industrial clients. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Shaw employs approximately 700 people across its offices and operations in North America and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.theshawgrp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

