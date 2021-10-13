Shawarma Press® Brings Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine to the Masses With Rapid Franchise Expansion Planned in Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the leader in healthy, fast casual Mediterranean cuisine, announced today its plans to launch 10 additional locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. Based on the success of the first Shawarma Press Mediterranean Eatery & Café in Irving, the Lone Star State will see rapid expansion with locations in Arlington, Plano, San Antonio, and Georgetown in 2021. Additional restaurants are planned in Irving, Frisco, and Mansfield in 2022, as well as locations in Oklahoma and Florida. According to Shawarma Press Founder and CEO Sawsan Abublan, at least seven of the franchises will operate inside Walmart stores.

Shawarma Press offers dine-in, to-go, and catering options for any occasion. Delicious, authentic Mediterranean offerings such as shawarma, wraps, grape leaves, falafel, hummus, and homemade pastries and desserts can be ordered in person, online, or through the app. All catering items are freshly made and arranged on attractive platters for a beautiful presentation at intimate gatherings, meetings, celebrations, or any special occasion. Shawarma Press, the leader in fast casual Mediterranean cuisine, beckons customers with a cheerful, inviting atmosphere. Based in Irving, Texas, the company announced 10 additional franchise restaurants will be opening in 2021-2022 throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, including several that will be operating in select Walmart stores.

"We're excited that more people are actively seeking authentic, ethnic dishes as part of their regular diet," said Abublan, who co-founded Shawarma Press with her husband, Dr. Ehap Sabri, in 2017. "Our customers in Irving have embraced our traditional wraps as well as innovative 'fusion' offerings such as the spicy Tandoori Press™ and Tex-Mex Press™ Shawarmas. Because our fresh menu items are made in-house and appeal to a wide variety of diverse palates and dietary preferences, we're poised for rapid growth and expansion during the next few years."

Feedback from the restaurant's customers of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds reveals a preference of opting for healthier fare without sacrificing flavor or portion size. Shawarma Press typically has more nutritious offerings than many fast casual restaurants, with Mediterranean cuisine that is ranked as the healthiest in the world because of its focus on wholesome proteins, whole grains, flavorful spices, and fresh vegetables.

Abublan added that Shawarma Press follows Halal guidelines and uses high quality ingredients, premium beef, and 100% natural chicken raised with no steroids, hormones, or antibiotics. The menu includes a variety of wraps, appetizers, salads, home-baked pastries, desserts, and numerous vegan options. However, the star entrée is clearly Shawarma, which tantalizes customers with thin slices of beef or chicken stacked in a cone-like shape as it slowly roasts on a vertical rotisserie.

"We were the first establishment to introduce Shawarma in the Dallas-Fort-Worth metroplex," Abublan said. "Some people are not familiar with it, so we explain that 'Shawarma' is the wrap, and 'press' refers to the grill or griddle used to make the wrap crispy. Customers appreciate that Shawarma and the rest of our dishes are made from scratch, including Mediterranean staples such as our famous hummus, falafel, and sauces that can be enjoyed in our cheerful, welcoming atmosphere or at home."

Shawarma Press started with a dream driven by a craving for authentic, freshly prepared Mediterranean food, a concept that was rare to find in the Dallas Fort-Worth market. Abublan experimented with traditional flavors and collected recipes perfected by family members as well as top chefs in the Middle East before opening the first location in Irving. While some restaurants suffered huge setbacks during the pandemic, Shawarma Press kept its doors open and bounced back quickly with a loyal customer base. The Irving location is open seven days a week, including all holidays, and offers a variety of catering packages for special events.

"We're thrilled by this opportunity to introduce our fast casual Mediterranean food concept to everyone," added Abublan. "With 10 new franchises launching in Walmart and other locations, the timing is perfect for us to delight customers with the many delicious flavors and health benefits of Mediterranean food."

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Proudly serving freshly made, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and desserts. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com . With its headquarters located at 411 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with 10 locations planned throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

