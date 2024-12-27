Shawarma Press CEO Sawsan Abublan Completes Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Cohort 30

Prestigious Entrepreneur and Leadership Program Helps Businesses Grow and Create Jobs

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sawsan Abublan, Co-Founder and CEO of Shawarma Press, the nation's first authentic Shawarma franchise, is a recent graduate of the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business (GS 10KSB) Program. Abublan was selected among hundreds of applicants for Cohort 30 of the program that included a curriculum of 12 weeks of intensive learning, networking, and mentorship as well as 10 hours per week of in-class instruction at Dallas College. For more than a decade, GS10KSB has helped thousands of entrepreneurs grow their businesses and create jobs in their communities. The curriculum is designed in partnership with Babson College, the country's top-rated school for entrepreneurship.

"I am honored to be a graduate of GS10KSB Cohort 30, which allows me to gain access to an extensive network of more than 16,000 alumni and professionals in all 50 states," Abublan said. "As an alumnus, I am excited to be a part of a diverse community that consists of owners and entrepreneurs from various industries and companies of all sizes. GS10KSB creates an accomplished and supportive network of business leaders that extends beyond graduation."

The Goldman Sachs Foundation partners with the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) for its 10,000 Small Businesses outreach and selection process. The 10,000 Small Businesses local programs are administered in partnership with community colleges across the country and is fully funded by Goldman Sachs with no cost to participants.

Since opening the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise in Irving, Texas, in 2017, Abublan and co-founder Dr. Ehap Sabri have expanded with multiple locations throughout Texas and Georgia. With a goal of staying on top of the latest trends and developments in franchising, their strategy included a mix of traditional locations as well as non-traditional food spaces inside Walmart. The brand's headquarters is located in Irving, Texas with a flagship restaurant in downtown Dallas-Arts District. The first out of State location opened recently in metropolitan Atlanta in Johns Creek with additional locations are in various stages of development, earning recognition in the franchise industry with awards such as Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Most Innovative Supply Chain and an Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update Media, and two gold Stevie Awards for franchising.

"No matter how much we have accomplished, I always feel there is more to learn and opportunities for growth with any business," Abublan said. "Cohort 30 offered valuable insights and connections from like-minded professionals across the country. As an alumnus, I am looking forward to mentoring future GS10KSB participants as well."

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Since opening the first restaurant at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, in 2017, award-winning Shawarma Press is the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence and has donated more than 20,000 meals to homeless shelters and non-profit organizations.

Shawarma Press plans to open as many as 50 locations throughout the country in the next five years. For information about franchising, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/.

