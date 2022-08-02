Shawarma Press® Continues Expansion in Texas With Opening of its Sixth Location in Frisco

Customers and local dignitaries welcome the popular franchise to the Frisco community

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the award-winning quick-service franchise committed to bringing authentic, healthy Mediterranean fare to the masses, continued to dot the Texas landscape with the recent opening of its sixth location in Frisco. Enthusiastic customers swiftly welcomed the restaurant to the community by showing up hours before the grand opening and forming a line that snaked throughout the parking lot. Members of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries joined in the festivities that included free samples of mouthwatering shawarma and discounts on wraps and signature menu items. Located at 6363 Dallas Parkway, Suite 107, the Frisco locale is the sixth Shawarma Press operating throughout Texas, including restaurants inside Walmart stores in Arlington, Plano, San Antonio and Georgetown, and the company's flagship headquarters in Irving.

Ambassadors from the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and Shawarma Press employees celebrate the grand opening of the restaurant's newest location at 6363 Dallas Parkway, Suite 107. The Frisco location marks the sixth Shawarma Press quick-service restaurant operating throughout Texas. Eager customers form a long line that stretches out the door during the opening of the new Shawarma Press in Frisco. The popular healthy eating Mediterranean cuisine establishment plans to open more than 100 additional quick-service restaurants inside Walmart stores and stand-alone locations during the next five years

"We are overwhelmed by the warm reception we are receiving from the Frisco community," said Shawarma Press Franchising CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan. "Seeing so many eager customers show up on opening day, and then returning later with family and friends, is truly a blessing. "We are passionate about bringing our concept of healthy Mediterranean food to the Frisco area."

Open daily from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., the new location is the go-to place for authentic and innovative Mediterranean fare, including shawarma wraps made with all-natural chicken and premium beef, made-from-scratch falafels and hummus, and fresh soups, salads, bowls, and pastries. The menu, as well as an interactive nutrition calculator to assist customers on restricted diets or concerned about allergies, reflects the brand's commitment to health and acknowledgment of the Mediterranean Diet notably ranked as the healthiest diet in the world.

"Customers are realizing that Shawarma Press is an alternative to quick service food that is sometimes loaded with empty calories and high in sugars, fat, preservatives, and sodium," said Abublan. "We are thrilled to offer our guests delicious, nourishing, heart-healthy dishes they can feel good about."

In addition to dining at the cheerful, colorful restaurant, take-out and delivery options are available, as well as catering for special occasions or events. Customer favorites include the incredibly addictive, freshly made hummus as well as wraps to please all taste buds, including Chicken Shawarma, the traditional Tandori Press™ and the spicy original Tex-Mex Press™.

Co-founded by Dallas entrepreneurs Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri, the first Shawarma Press opened its doors in Irving in 2017. Since then, restaurant's growing popularity resulted in franchise inquiries throughout Texas and nationwide. According to Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is a former KPMG supply chain leader and an adjunct professor at UTD's School of Business, additional restaurants will be opening throughout Texas this year, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin, and Temple. He said the expansion plan is to open more than 100 restaurants inside Walmart stores and stand-alone locations during the next five years.

In addition to rapid expansion, Shawarma Press is receiving recognition and praise from the restaurant franchise industry. The co-founders were recently recipients of the 2022 Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update Media, which recognizes the top franchisors in the nation who are creating the most successful strategies to build their brands. Shawarma Press received the Most Innovative Supply Chain Award. In addition, Sabri and Abublan were recently named to fastcasual.com's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, which recognizes the industry's most successful fast casual restaurant brands based on criteria such as profitability, creativity, expansion, and dedication to innovation, leadership, and resilience.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Rhonda Price, TopFire Media, at (561) 371-9407 or [email protected]. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates chicken and beef shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com. With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding 100 additional locations planned throughout the nation in the next five years. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

Contact:

Rhonda Price

(561) 371-9407

[email protected]

SOURCE Shawarma Press