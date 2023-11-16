Shawarma Press® Continues Expansion With Opening of Flagship Location in Georgia

Leading Mediterranean franchise in Johns Creek Welcomes Customers

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the first authentic Shawarma franchise in the U.S., announced plans for continued expansion with the opening of its flagship restaurant in Georgia. Located in the thriving Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek at 11035 Medlock Bridge Road, the popular Mediterranean spot is the first of several franchise units planned throughout the state. The expansion to The Peach State follows seven well-established Texas locations in Irving, Plano, Georgetown, Arlington, Frisco, San Antonio, and a recently opened flagship restaurant in the Dallas Arts District. CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan said expansion in Georgia is significant because it is the first of several states earmarked for Shawarma Press locations in 2024.

"Currently we are planning two more locations in Georgia as well as another franchise unit in Kansas. In addition, there are multi-unit deals we expect to materialize at the Multi-Unit Franchise Conference in March 2024," Abublan said. "But now we are excited about introducing authentic Shawarma and Mediterranean flavors to Georgia, as the Johns Creek area has a diverse customer base with sophisticated palates."

A ribbon cutting event held recently at the Johns Creek Shawarma Press included remarks from local dignitaries, including Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce officials Robin Buckley, CEO, and Vice President Rich Lockhart. The Shawarma Press leadership team in attendance included Shahed, Ayoub, and Yacoub Sabri and Owner Representative Mr. Khalid Enaya. Everyone enjoyed a sampling of the menu with delicious Tex Mex and Beef Shawarma, World Famous Hummus, Salad, Tzatziki, and Pistachio and Cookie Crumb Ice Cream.

Owner and operator of the new location, Sabri Sabri, said the affluent Johns Creek area is ideal for Shawarma Press to continue its mission of becoming the number one choice for healthy, authentic, and innovative Mediterranean food. He opened the restaurant with his daughter, Shahed, who is the General Manager and is a graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Culinary Arts in Jordan. Her background includes training at the Ritz Carlton in Spain and the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead in the heart of Atlanta.

Open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the menu features delicious Shawarma wraps made from all-natural chicken and premium beef. Customer favorites include the "world famous" freshly made hummus as well as wraps to please all taste buds, including the spicy Tandoori Press™ Shawarma and the Tex-Mex Press™ Shawarma. The menu also boasts made-from-scratch falafels, fresh soup, salad, protein bowls, and baked pastries. Sabri Sabri noted that local businesses and event coordinators are already raving about the Mediterranean Catering Services for all occasions.

"We offer a variety of catering options, including homemade fresh appetizers, Hummus, salad, Tabbouleh, Tzatziki, classic and Deluxe Lunch Boxes, gourmet pastries, and more," Sabri said. "We have beautiful signature party platters with artfully arranged wraps and appetizers that are impressive crowd pleasers. We also have exquisite boxes of assorted homemade baklava available in two sizes and that make great gifts."

With takeout and dine-in options, Shawarma Press is poised to take Georgia by a storm. The brand's co-founders Sawsan and Ehap, are committed to disrupting the fast casual space and are the recipients of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers award as well as the Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update Media for the Most Innovative Supply Chain. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Fitness Awareness, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence and has donated more than 20,000 meals to homeless shelters and non-profit organizations.

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Since opening the first restaurant at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, in 2017, award-winning Shawarma Press is the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise. The brand is rapidly expanding with multiple locations in Texas, including several operating in Walmart stores in Plano, San Antonio, Georgetown, and Arlington and a new flagship store that recently opened last month in downtown Dallas. Shawarma Press plans to open as many as 50 locations throughout the country in the next five years. For information about franchising, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/.

