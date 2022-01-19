Shawarma Press® Continues Rapid Expansion and Growth with Grand Opening of New Arlington Location in Walmart

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the rapidly expanding franchise leader in authentic Mediterranean cuisine, announced the grand opening of its second location within Walmart stores in Arlington. Following a successful opening in San Antonio earlier this month, the Arlington location is the second of seven Shawarma Press restaurants planned for operating in Walmart stores throughout Texas in 2022. Additional restaurants planned at Walmart stores include locations in Plano, Georgetown, Lufkin, Temple and Wichita Falls.

Shawarma Press, the rapidly expanding franchise leader in authentic Mediterranean cuisine, announced the grand opening of its second location within Walmart stores in Arlington, Texas. Catering options are also available upon request.

"We are excited that Walmart's curated food service will result in more people experiencing our authentic Mediterranean cuisine," said Sawsan Abublan, CEO and Co-Founder of Shawarma Press. "Our first customers are already raving about our delicious, made from scratch menu items."



Located at 4801 S. Cooper Street, the spacious 2,500 square foot restaurant features a colorful, inviting, and roomy dining room perfect for groups, meetings, parties, or family gatherings. Catering options are available for groups upon request, and include a wide selection of attractive appetizers, wraps, and dessert platters.



Guests with diverse palates and a desire to try something new can often find it at Shawarma Press. The menu includes an assortment of appetizers such as grape leaf rolls, falafel bites, seasoned french fries, homemade cheese and spinach pastries as well as fresh salads, soups, wraps, bowls, baklava and ice cream. However, since the first Shawarma Press debuted in Irving in 2017, the star of the menu continues to be shawarma. The popular Mediterranean wraps are prepared with thin slices of all-natural chicken or premium beef stacked in cone-like shapes, then slowly roasted in juices on a rotisserie that tantalizes new and returning customers.



Abublan noted that customer favorites include authentic beef, and chicken shawarmas, as well as the original "fusion" offerings such as the spicy Tandoori Press™ and Tex-Mex Press™ Shawarmas. Vegan options include a "secret-recipe" falafel and hummus as well as a wide variety of salads and bowls.



"Our guests say they appreciate that our dishes are made from scratch, including our famous hummus, falafel, and sauces that are available for take-out or dine-in at Walmart," Abublan said. "We also use only high-quality ingredients, including 100% natural chicken and premium beef raised with no hormones, steroids, or antibiotics, and everything is prepared and humanely handled according to Halal guidelines."



Abublan added that finding traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes was challenging when she first arrived in the states from Jordan.



"When my family moved to Texas 25 years ago, it was impossible to find shawarma and the beloved Mediterranean foods we craved," explained Abublan. "We identified a need, and we are now pleased to be the first to offer authentic, fast casual Mediterranean food to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and to have the opportunity to expand throughout Texas and eventually to other states."



ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.



Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com. With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with 10 locations planned throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/



