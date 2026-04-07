Shawarma Press® Introduces Sumac Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Inspired by Authentic Middle Eastern Ingredients

IRVING, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the nation's first authentic Shawarma franchise, announced it has elevated its Mediterranean menu offerings with a new Sumac Chicken Shawarma Wrap. Traditionally referred to as "Musakhan," the wrap is inspired by a beloved Mediterranean dish that highlights ingredients such as chicken, onions, olive oil, and sumac, a staple spice in Middle Eastern cuisine.

The launch of the Sumac Chicken Wrap reflects a commitment by Shawarma Press to bring time-honored Middle Eastern flavors to a modern audience.

"The launch of our Sumac Chicken Wrap reflects our commitment to bringing time-honored Middle Eastern flavors to a modern audience," said Shawarma Press CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan. "Sumac is currently trending in the culinary world and gaining traction across social media, making this a timely addition to our menu. It's a perfect balance of tradition and trend, offering our guests the opportunity to experience flavors that are culturally rooted and relevant today."

Sumac is a Middle Eastern spice made from the dried and powdered fruit of the sumac bush (Rhus coriaria). It has been used for centuries throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean regions to enhance the flavor of meats, vegetables, and grains. The spice adds a bright, slightly tangy and lemony taste to dishes and is gaining in popularity in the U.S., particularly with health-conscious consumers and those following weight loss regimens.

"Sumac has long been valued in traditional Middle Eastern cuisine for its vibrant flavor, and today it's gaining recognition as a modern 'superfood' ingredient," said Abublan. "Its naturally rich antioxidant profile and fresh, tangy taste make it a standout addition for guests seeking both bold flavor and thoughtfully crafted ingredients."

The Sumac Chicken Wrap will join other best sellers in the category such as the Authentic Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma, the fiery Tandoori Press Shawarma, and the fan-favorite Supreme Wrap. Other menu favorites include Shawarma melt, homemade falafel bites, fresh salad and hummus bowls, pistachio ice cream, and gourmet baklava bites. Catering is available with attractive platters and trays for office gatherings, parties, or groups.

Since opening the nation's first authentic Shawarma franchise in Irving, Texas, in 2017, Shawarma Press franchises have expanded throughout Texas in Arlington, Denton, Frisco, Georgetown, Plano, and San Antonio. The brand's flagship restaurant thrives in the downtown Dallas Arts District while the first of several planned Georgia restaurants are located in the metropolitan Atlanta community of Johns Creek, as well as a digital kitchen in Midtown. The newest franchise location in Lawrence, Kansas, marks the first Shawarma Press restaurant in The Sunflower State.

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Award-winning Shawarma Press is the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise. The brand is recognized as one of the Top 100 Movers & Shakers in the restaurant industry and is the winner of multiple Fast Casual and Stevie® Awards, highlighting its rapid growth, creative menu development, and leadership in bringing authentic Mediterranean flavors to mainstream audiences. Shawarma Press plans to open as many as 50 locations throughout the country in the next five years. For information about franchising, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com.

Contact: Shawarma Press Media Team

Phone: (877) 776-0250

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Shawarma Press