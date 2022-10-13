Shawarma Press® Launches "Download the App and Get a Free Wrap" On National Shawarma Day October 15

Mediterranean quick service Shawarma app is the first in the United States

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the #1 Mediterranean cuisine quick service Shawarma franchise, is celebrating National Shawarma Day on October 15 by rolling out a new mobile app instant reward. Shawarma Press co-founders Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri announced that customers who download the app on platforms such as Google Play or the App Store will receive an offer for a free wrap that can be redeemed by ordering on the App and picking up at any of the franchise's six locations throughout Texas, including Arlington, Plano, San Antonio, Georgetown, Frisco, and the company's flagship headquarters in Irving.

"We are excited to be the first Mediterranean Shawarma franchise in the U.S. to offer an app to our loyal customers," said Abublan. "When ordering and purchasing through the app, customers will earn rewards toward future purchases, including, for first time app users, an instant reward for any of our wraps on the menu."

Shawarma refers to the Middle Eastern tradition of preparing wraps with thin slices of all-natural chicken or premium beef stacked in cone-like shapes, then slowly roasted in juices on an upright rotisserie. Abublan noted that customer favorites include traditional Beef, Chicken, and Falafel Shawarma and original "fusion" offerings such as the spicy Tandoori Press™ and Tex-Mex Press™ Shawarmas.

National Shawarma Day celebrates the popular street food which has origins traced to Turkey as early as the 18th Century. Now gaining popularity worldwide, sales in the U.S. spiked when characters in a popular superheroes movie said they were hungry to try shawarmas after saving the world.

In addition to delicious wraps, Shawarma Press is known for its authentic Mediterranean food and healthy menu offerings. The quick service restaurants feature innovative Mediterranean dishes, including made-from-scratch hummus and falafel, and fresh soups, salads, and pastries. The menu reflects the brand's commitment to the Mediterranean Diet, consistently ranked as the healthiest diet in the world.

"We offer nourishing, heart-healthy selections our guests can feel good about," said Abublan. "Our wraps are made with all-natural chicken and premium beef. We also have a nutrition calculator available on our website to assist guests who are following specific or restricted diets."

Founded in 2017, Shawarma Press is attracting customers with scrumptious menu items and high-traffic locations such as inside Walmart stores. With steady expansion throughout Texas, Dr. Ehap Sabri said there are several stores in Kansas, Georgia, and Florida currently in development.

"Interest in our franchise is at an all-time high, so our overall plan is to open approximately 100 restaurants at stand-alone locations and inside Walmart stores during the next five years," Sabri said.

Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates chicken and beef shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

