Shawarma Press® Named to Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers List

The Nation's First Authentic Shawarma Franchise Joins Elite Group of Top Fast Casual Restaurants

IRVING, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the first authentic shawarma franchise in the states, has been named to fastcasual.com's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Selected annually from thousands of fast casual restaurants nationwide, the list recognizes the industry's most successful brands based on criteria such as profitability, expansion, creativity, and dedication to innovation, leadership, and resilience.

Sawsan Abublan is CEO and Co-Founder of one of the most rapidly expanding fast casual restaurants in the United States, Shawarma Press. Since opening the first Shawarma Press restaurant in Irving, Texas, in 2017, the leader in fast casual Mediterranean cuisine has opened in multiple locations throughout the state, including several operating within Walmart stores in Plano, San Antonio and Arlington. Dr. Ehap Sabri is CEO of Site Investments II, LLC, and Shawarma-Press Walmart Expansion. As an executive, university business professor, author, and co-founder of Shawarma Press, he is integral to the growth and development of the brand. He recently announced a five-year plan to open more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores throughout the country, as well as stand-alone locations to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses.

Shawarma Press co-founders Sawsan Abublan and Dr. Ehap Sabri will join other top 100 winners at an awards gala on May 22 at LondonHouse in Chicago. The specific order of the Top 100 will be revealed at the gala, and all will be featured in fastcasual.com's annual Top 100 report which will be published May 23.

"We are humbled and thrilled by this honor," said Abublan. "We are looking forward to the awards ceremony and meeting the other nominees in Chicago."

Since opening their first Shawarma Press restaurant in Irving, Texas, in 2017, the leader in fast casual Mediterranean cuisine has rapidly expanded in multiple locations throughout Texas, including several operating within Walmart stores in Plano, San Antonio and Arlington. Co-founder Dr. Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is also a supply chain executive and adjunct professor at UTD's school of Business, said additional restaurants will open inside Walmart stores in Texas this year, including an upcoming Shawarma Press in Georgetown near Austin, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin, and Temple.

"During the next five years, our expansion plan is to open more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores throughout the country as well as stand-alone locations to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses," Sabri said.

Shawarma Press prides itself on offering healthy Mediterranean fare. In addition to mouth-watering shawarma wraps made with premium beef or all-natural chicken, the extensive menu includes a variety of appetizers such as cheese and spinach pastries, French fries, falafel bites, and delicious homemade hummus that has quickly emerged as a customer favorite. Fresh salads, soups, bowls, and desserts such as premium baklava and ice cream are also available, along with vegan options and an informative, interactive nutrition calculator for anyone concerned about allergens or adhering to a special diet. According to Dr. Sabri who is also a marathon runner, the nutrition calculator includes a breakdown of all menu items on the company's website, www.shawarmapress.com, and is a helpful tool for athletes or customers monitoring ingredients or calories.

"We are proud to serve fresh, homemade menu items with only high-quality ingredients, including 100% natural chicken and premium beef raised with no hormones, steroids, or antibiotics, while preparing and humanely handling everything according to Halal guidelines," noted Abublan. "And it doesn't hurt for customers to know that the Mediterranean Diet has been named the healthiest way to eat in 2022 based on rankings from US News and World Report."

For more information or media inquiries, contact Rhonda Price, TopFire Media, at (561) 371-9407 or [email protected]. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates chicken and beef shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com. With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with ten locations planned throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

SOURCE Shawarma Press