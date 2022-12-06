Shawarma Press® Takes the Stress Out of Holidays Catering While Supporting Local Charities and Promoting Fitness

The 1STauthentic shawarma franchise in the US sponsors local charities with healthy meals and co-founder runs the Dallas Marathon to promote fitness

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest. As holiday shoppers work up appetites before, during, and after shopping trips, restaurants are fueling the excursions with everything from seasonal menus to reward programs. At Shawarma Press locations, guests can dine-in and choose from delicious wraps, soups, salads, and pastries, or opt for takeout orders on the app or online. CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan confirmed that not only is December the highest volume month for the franchise, but Christmas Eve and Christmas Day always attract families who would rather skip the kitchen prep and focus on spending more time together.

"We are finding it is no longer unusual for families to eat out during the holidays, including on Christmas Day," said Abublan. "And for the Shawarma Press family the holidays mean more than just serving menu items to our beloved customers. When Shawarma Press teams are not busy serving customers, they will be volunteering and giving back to local community organizations during the holiday season."

Since Shawarma Press was founded in 2017, the company has donated more than 20,000 shawarmas to local homeless shelters and nonprofit organizations. And because the company's Core Values include fitness awareness and giving back to the community, co-founder Dr. Ehap Sabri will be running in the Dallas Marathon on December 11th to raise funds for the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. Sponsored by Shawarma Press, Dr. Sabri is a regular participant in the Dallas marathon and stated, "Running for a noble cause and to provide awareness about the importance of exercise make the 26.2-mile marathon journey worthwhile."

Dr. Sabri added that he prepares for the Marathon using a variety of items from the Shawarma Press menu. "I follow the Mediterranean Diet to prepare for the Marathon using a verity of items from the Shawarma Press menu, and my favorite is the beef rice bowl which provides me the right balance of carbs and protein needed for my post exercise meal," he said.

The rice bowl is only one of many amazing menu items offered by Shawarma Press. The brand offers wraps that are made with all-natural chicken and premium beef, and the website also offers a nutrition calculator available to assist guests who are following specific or restricted diets. "For those who are worried about overindulging during the holidays, we like to say it is possible to enjoy the season and stay healthy during the process if you choose your dining preferences wisely," Abublan added.

Abublan noted, "This Holiday season, for those families who do not celebrate with a traditional Holiday dinner, we have plenty of healthy, delicious options available. Our customers say they want to share a holiday meal with family, but they want to escape all the stress of planning, cooking, and cleaning up that goes along with it. We are committed to making sure they have a wonderful experience, whether it is dining in at our cheerful restaurants or picking up a takeout order to share at home."

For those who prefer the convenience of takeout, a new Shawarma Press mobile app offers new customers an instant reward. A free wrap can be redeemed by ordering on the app and picking up at any of the franchise's six locations throughout Texas, including Arlington, Plano, San Antonio, Georgetown, Frisco, and the company's flagship headquarter in Irving. Catering is also in full swing during December and January with artfully arranged, deluxe party platters that include 10 wraps cut into 40-50 pieces, one appetizer, and one side sauce. Exquisite Rice Trays are also available that include steamed rice topped with a choice of protein and a sauce, plus a side of Mediterranean salad and Taziki. A complimentary half-pound Baklava is included with catering orders of $100 or more while a 1.5-pound Baklava is free with a purchase of $250 or more, irresistible offers that will make your gathering even more special!

