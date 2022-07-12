Shawarma Press Wins Distinguished 2022 Innovation Award Presented by Franchise Update Media

Fourth annual contest honors the best franchisor innovation strategies nationwide

IRVING, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the leading Mediterranean cuisine franchise, is the recipient of the 2022 Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update Media. The annual award recognizes the top franchisors nationwide who are creating and implementing the most original, successful, and innovative strategies to build their brands. Following evaluation by a jury of expert judges and results from more than 100 entrants, Shawarma Press was recognized with the Most Innovative Supply Chain Award.

Shawarma Press won a 2022 Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update Media. The leading Mediterranean fast casual franchise was recognized with the Most Innovative Supply Chain Award. During the next five years, the company's expansion plan includes opening more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores as well as stand-alone locations throughout the country to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses.

"This award is very meaningful to us, as we have worked hard to elevate our operations, logistics and sourcing initiatives," said Dr Ehap Sabri, co-founder and a supply chain professor at the University of Texas at Dallas and seasoned Industry leader. "As one of the most rapidly growing fast-casual Mediterranean cuisine franchise, we will strive to continually innovate and disrupt the industry with new and exciting concepts."

All entrants were evaluated and judged based on innovation, objectives, and results. Franchisors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations & Technology, and Human Resources. Twenty-two winners were chosen from among the four categories, and each winner will be profiled in Franchise Update magazine.

In addition to the 2022 Innovation Award, Shawarma Press was recently named to fastcasual.com's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, which recognizes the industry's most successful fast casual restaurant brands based on criteria such as profitability, creativity, expansion, and dedication to innovation, leadership, and resilience. Shawarma Press is considered to be the first authentic Shawarma Franchise in the US.

Shawarma Press currently has six locations operating throughout Texas, including restaurants inside Walmart stores in Arlington, Plano, Georgetown, and San Antonio, as well as a stand-alone location in Frisco and the company's flagship headquarters in Irving. During the next five years, the company's expansion plan includes opening more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores as well as stand-alone locations throughout the country to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses.

ABOUT SHAWARMA PRESS

Proudly serving healthy, made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates chicken and beef shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the communities they serve. Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com. With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with more than 100 locations planned during the next five years. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

ABOUT FRANCHISE MEDIA UPDATE

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com.

Contact: Rhonda Price, (561) 371-9407, [email protected]

SOURCE Shawarma Press