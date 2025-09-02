Shawgrass & C&C Turf Transform All Saints Episcopal School Playground with State-of-the-Art Synthetic Turf System

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawgrass, a leading provider of premium synthetic turf solutions, recently completed a high-performance playground installation at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. The project, led by C&C Turf, renovated over 12,000 square feet of playground space in the Early Childhood and Lower School areas using Shawgrass's Imagination Creativity turf system that's specifically designed for children's play environments.

To meet the school's high standards for safety and durability, the organization selected Imagination Creativity turf paired with a 2" Brock ShockPad, which offers an 8-foot Critical Fall Height (CFH) rating. Infill was provided by Envirofill with Microban® technology to help inhibit bacterial growth and support a cleaner, healthier space for daily play.

"Our goal was to deliver a clean, cushioned, and long-lasting surface that not only meets safety standards, but enhances the everyday experience for students," said Cesar Carlos, VP of Operations at C&C Turf. "Working with Shawgrass, and especially Adam Van Buren, was seamless. Their team was responsive, knowledgeable, and instrumental in helping us choose the right materials for this project."

The installation included:

12,000+ square feet of Shawgrass Imagination Creativity synthetic turf

20 pallets of Brock ShockPad for superior shock absorption

500+ bags of infill

Over 100 tons of #57 Limestone Gravel and 70+ tons of Decomposed Granite for base preparation and drainage

One of the project's key challenges was the removal of an old Poured-In-Place (PIP) rubber surface with crumb rubber infill and an outdated synthetic turf system. Despite its complexity, the team was able to deliver a modern, low-maintenance turf system designed to withstand heavy use while promoting safety and play.

"This new system will support the creativity, curiosity, and energy of All Saints students for years to come," said Carlos. "It's a reliable, weather-resistant solution that aligns with the school's commitment to nurturing a vibrant and active community."

The result is a visually appealing, professionally engineered play space that elevates the outdoor environment for students, staff, and the overall community.

"C&C Turf is a trusted installation partner of Shawgrass, bringing over 20 years of expertise and a reputation for excellence to every project. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, the C&C Turf team delivers outstanding results in both commercial and residential installations. This featured playground project showcases Shawgrass' Imagination Creativity turf—our recommended choice for playgrounds—certified by both IPEMA and ADA to ensure industry-leading safety and long-lasting durability.", said Adam Van Buren, Shawgrass Territory Manager.

Shawgrass is a division of Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company, and a leading provider of commercial, residential, pet, and recreational synthetic turf solutions. With innovation, quality, and safety at the core, Shawgrass products are designed for real-world performance and aesthetic excellence.

